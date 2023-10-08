Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades at USC

The Arizona Wildcats played 80 offensive snaps and 70 defensive snaps in their 43-41 triple overtime loss to USC Saturday. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grades.

At the bottom are also player snaps and grades for USC’s Christian Roland-Wallace, Kyon Barrs and Dorian Singer, who also transferred from Arizona after last season.

Offense

QB Noah Fifita, 80 (60.2)

RT Jonah Savaiinaea, 80 (73.3)

WR Tetairoa McMillan, 80 (76.6)

C Josh Baker, 80 (64.4)

LG Wendell Moe, 80 (67.4)

LT Jordan Morgan, 80 (73.4)

TE Tanner McLachlan, 77 (57.9)

WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, 67 (49.6)

WR Jacob Cowing, 61 (78.8)

RB Jonah Coleman, 57 (76.8)

LG Leif Magnuson, 52 (58.3)

RT Joseph Borjon, 28 (58.6)

RB D.J. Williams, 22 (68.2)

WR Kevin Green Jr., 15 (53.2)

TE Roberto Miranda, 10 (33.3)

TE Keyan Burnett, 6 (57.5)

WR Malachi Riley, 4 (56.3)

RB Rayshon Luke, 1 (59.0)

Defense

CB Treydan Stukes, 70 (62.2)

S Dalton Johnson, 70 (55.5)

S Gunner Maldonado, 70 (73.7)

CB Ephesians Prysock, 70 (62.1)

LB Jacob Manu, 70 (60.0)

CB Tacario Davis, 64 (60.6)

LB Justin Flowe, 44 (54.8)

DT Tiaolii Savea, 41 (50.3)

DL Taylor Upshaw, 39 (40.3)

NT Bill Norton, 37 (55.4)

DT Tyler Manoa, 36 (50.2)

DE Isaiah Ward, 28 (76.5)

DE Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei, 25 (66.8)

DL Russell Davis II, 24 (70.6)

Sio Nofogatoto’a, 23 (59.8)

S Genesis Smith, 22 (46.4)

CB Martell Irby, 22 (69.1)

DT Jacob Kongaika, 8 (67.3)

CB Dylan Wyatt, 6 (51.7)

LB Daniel Heimuli, 1 (60.0)

Arizona transfers