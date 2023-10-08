Arizona football opens as two-score underdog at Washington State

For the third week in a row, the Arizona Wildcats enter as sizable underdogs against a ranked Pac-12 foe.

Arizona has opened as 9.5-point underdog at Washington State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed.

The game kicks off Saturday in Pullman at 4:30 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Networks.

Arizona has covered its last two games as underdogs and is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) on the season. The only game Arizona hasn’t covered was a 21-20 win at Stanford when it was a 13-point favorite.

The Wildcats roll into Pullman to face a Cougars team coming off a 25-17 road loss to UCLA in a game they were favored by 3.5 points. WSU is 3-2 ATS on the season, having also failed to cover against Northern Colorado (the Cougars were 46.5-point favorites and won by 43).

Arizona is 1-9 in its last 10 games as road underdogs of nine or more points and is 6-4 ATS in that stretch. The lone win came against UCLA last November.

On the flip side, WSU is 9-1 in its last 10 games as home favorites of nine points or more and 5-5. ATS. That includes a 44-18 win over Arizona in 2021 when the Cougars were two touchdown favorites.

WSU has won three straight home games over Arizona dating back to 2016. Prior to that, the Wildcats had won four in a row on the Palouse.

