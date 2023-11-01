Khalil Tate, Rób Gronkowski to serve as Arizona’s honorary captains for homecoming game vs. UCLA

Two Arizona football greats will be in Tucson for Homecoming weekend.

Former Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate will join Rob Gronkowski as Homecoming honorary captains for Arizona’s game against UCLA. Tate will make his first appearance at an Arizona home game since 2019, his senior season.

Tate went undrafted out of college in 2020 before signing on with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was waived in June 2020. Tate was again signed by the Eagles in 2021 but was waived before the season.

He has spent time in the Canadian Football League, playing for the Edmonton Elks and the Toronto Argonauts.

For Gronkowski, this is his second straight year as honorary captain. Gronk also served as an honorary coach for Arizona’s spring game this year.

Gronkowski was recently named the host of the LA Bowl. The bowl game will feature opponents from the Pac-12 and Mountain West. Arizona will be bowl eligible with a win over the Bruins.

Kickoff vs. UCLA is set for 7:30 p.m. MST on FS1.