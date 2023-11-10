Arizona football at Colorado: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats hit the road to take on the Colorado Buffaloes, doing so for the first time since 2017 as a ranked team.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Colorado game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 Time: 12 p.m. MT

12 p.m. MT Location: Folson Field; Boulder, Coo.

Folson Field; Boulder, Coo. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 10-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?

Arizona-Colorado will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?

The stream of Arizona-Colorado can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Colorado on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Colorado?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

