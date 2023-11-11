Arizona flips 3-star in-state athlete Dylan Tapley from ASU

Win more, and people start watching. One of Arizona’s top in-state targets apparently was on Saturday, based on the timing of his announcement to flip from ASU to the Wildcats.

3-star in-state athlete/receiver Dylan Tapley announced his pledge to the UA just moments after Arizona walked off Colorado 34-31 in Boulder on a last-second field goal.

Tapley, prepping at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, is an impressive looking player. He has fantastic size, measuring in at 6-foot-4 and around 205 pounds. With that, he has very long arms and a long stride. It doesn’t take him long to get up to speed off the snap and he has a great catch radius with that long wingspan. He moves well and can change direction quickly once he plants his foot. Very good addition to the WR room.

He committed to the school up north in mid-April but backed off that commitment in early November. He chose the ‘Cats over 8 other offers from Oregon, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State to name a few.

Tapley is ranked as the No. 518 nationally, No. 37 athlete in the nation, and the No. 12 player in Arizona in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He has had a solid senior campaign. He has racked up 592 yards on 40 catches and 9 scores. He leads the Wolves in touchdowns and yards per game (65.8), while being second in receiving yards and receptions.

Tapley joins a very good group of receivers in the 2024, including Audric Harris, Landon Bell, and Brandon Phelps. His commitment also keeps Arizona’s class at 22 known commitments after 3-star California cornerback Isaiah Buxton reopened his recruitment on Friday.

You can view some of his highlights below.