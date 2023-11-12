Arizona football rises to No. 19 in latest Associated Press poll

It took six years for Arizona to get into the national rankings, and it made sure that wasn’t a one-week stay like last time.

The Wildcats have moved up four spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, marking their highest ranking since 2015, after winning 34-31 at Colorado on a last-second field goal. They were as high as 16th that season after a 3-0 start but then fell out of the poll and had only been in once more (in October 2017) until last week.

Arizona (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) will be facing a sixth ranked opponent this weekend in Utah, which dropped three spots to No. 16 after losing 35-28 at unbeaten Washington. The Huskies are the Pac-12’s top-ranked team, remaining at No. 5, with one-loss Oregon at No. 6 and two-loss Oregon State at No. 10.

The UA was No. 21 in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings, its first appearance since 2017, and figures to move up a few spots there as well when the new rankings are released Tuesday night.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia remains No. 1, earning 54 of 62 first-place votes, with fellow unbeatens Michigan (7) and Ohio State (1) getting the others. Georgia has been first for 22 consecutive polls, the second-longest streak at No. 1 behind USC’s run of 33 straight weeks atop the AP poll from 2003-05.