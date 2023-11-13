Arizona kicker Tyler Loop wins Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Tyler Loop has been one of the most accurate kickers in college football during his career, but he hadn’t had a game-winning field goal attempt until this season. He missed the first try earlier this season at USC but nailed a 24-yarder as time expired Saturday to give Arizona a walkoff win at Colorado.

That kick, along with a career-long 52-yarder in the first half, helped Loop earn Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Loop, a redshirt junior, is the first UA kicker to win the award since Lucas Havrisik in 2019 and the first special teams player from the Wildcats since punter Kyle Ostendorp in 2021. He also gives Arizona five weekly award winners, joining the four Freshman of the Week awards quarterback Noah Fifita has earned, the most since having six in 2017.

This season Loop is 15 of 17 on field goals as well as perfect on all 36 extra-point attempts. He’s also gotten touchbacks on 88.1 percent of his kickoffs, with none going out of bounds.

For his career, Loop is 45 of 50 on field goals with 100 percent success on kicks of 40 yards or less. His 90 percent overall accuracy is tied for the NCAA career mark set by Louisiana’s Brett Baer from 2009-12.