Arizona Wildcats rise in College Football Playoff rankings ahead of top 25 showdown vs. Utah

Arizona’s victory over Colorado certainly wasn’t easy, but by winning the Wildcats elevated their position in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Arizona (7-3, 5-2) jumped to No. 17 in this week’s CFP rankings, up four spots from a week ago. It’s the highest CFP ranking for the program since 2014.

The Wildcats are the second-highest ranked three-loss team, only behind No. 15 LSU.

Arizona is one of five Pac-12 schools in the top 25. Washington remains the top team from the league, at No. 5, followed by No. 6 Oregon, No. 11 Oregon State and No. 22 Utah.

Arizona will have an opportunity to pick up its fourth ranked win of the season when it hosts Utah Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 MST and the game will be aired on Pac-12 Network.