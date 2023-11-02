Friday Night Lights: Offensive line commits shine, Rahim Wright with almost 20 tackles

High school football is nearing its end, with a bunch of Arizona Wildcat commits finishing up their regular seasons and preparing for the playoffs.

All 21 of Arizona’s 2024 commits were in action, as well as the lone 2025 commit.

With that, let’s dive into this week’s edition of FNL.

﻿4-star QB Demond Williams Jr., Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 43-7 over Casteel

Won 43-7 over Casteel Team Record: 8-1

8-1 Game Stats: 16-for-20, 278 yds, 4 TD; 4 car, 112 yds, 1 TD

16-for-20, 278 yds, 4 TD; 4 car, 112 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 143-for-187, 2,351 yds, 25 TD, 2 INT; 93 car, 860 yds, 15 TD

143-for-187, 2,351 yds, 25 TD, 2 INT; 93 car, 860 yds, 15 TD Notes: Here’s two minutes of Demond Williams zipping the ball all over the field and making Casteel defenders look silly as he runs all over the field. My words can’t do Williams justice.

4-star RB Jordan Washington, Jordan (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 56-14 to Long Beach Poly

Lost 56-14 to Long Beach Poly Team Record: 7-3

7-3 Game Stats: 5 car, 27 yds; 6 rec, 38 yds, 1 TD

5 car, 27 yds; 6 rec, 38 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 68 car, 685 yds, 10 TD; 40 rec, 696 yds, 6 TD

68 car, 685 yds, 10 TD; 40 rec, 696 yds, 6 TD Notes: Washington had an overall quiet game. He did have a fantastic 80-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown, as well as a a receiving touchdown after he was wide-open on a wheel route.

3-star RB Adam Mohammed, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Results: Won 55-22 over Agua Fria

Won 55-22 over Agua Fria Team Record: 8-1

8-1 Game Stats: 13 car, 164 yds, 4 TD

13 car, 164 yds, 4 TD Season Stats: 118 car, 1,451 yds, 26 TD; 6 rec, 148 yds, 1 TD

118 car, 1,451 yds, 26 TD; 6 rec, 148 yds, 1 TD Notes: Mohammed is fun. Fun to watch. Enjoy a little over a minute of him running all over the field on Agua Fria.

3-star ATH Landon Bell, Newbury Park (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 35-6 over Camarillo

Won 35-6 over Camarillo Team Record: 7-3

7-3 Game Stats: 7 rec, 95 yds

7 rec, 95 yds Season Stats: 42 rec, 759 yds, 11 TD

42 rec, 759 yds, 11 TD Notes: Bell’s highlights are short but his catch in traffic along the sideline was quite impressive. He is big and strong and showed it all season.

3-star WR Brandon Phelps, American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 41-21 over Notre Dame Prep

Won 41-21 over Notre Dame Prep Team Record: 6-3

6-3 Game Stats: 8 rec, 179 yds, 1 TD

8 rec, 179 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 56 rec, 1,096 yds, 13 TD

56 rec, 1,096 yds, 13 TD Notes: After a down week against Desert Mountain, it was back to our regularly scheduled program this past weekend against NDP for Phelps. I wasn’t able to find any highlights for Phelps but it is worthy to note that he did extend his streak for games with a catch to 27 games.

3-star TE Charlie Crowell, Summit (Bend, Ore.)

Game Result: Won 21-7 over Caldera

Won 21-7 over Caldera Team Record: 5-4

5-4 Game Stats: 1 rec, -2 yds (Chad Crowell)

1 rec, -2 yds (Chad Crowell) Season Stats: 23 rec, 385 yds, 5 TD

23 rec, 385 yds, 5 TD Notes: Crowell didn’t have a successful game in the passing game this past weekend. He was, however, successful in the run game as a blocker.

3-star OL Justin Hylkema, Wilcox (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 24-21 to Los Gatos

Lost 24-21 to Los Gatos Team Record: 6-3

6-3 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Hylkema continued to show his effectiveness as a road grader in the run game, Where he caught my eye is in pass blocking. He looked improved, lighter on his feet and using his hands more effectively. That was nice to see.

3-star OL Matthew Lado, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Results: Won 55-22 over Agua Fria

Won 55-22 over Agua Fria Team Record: 8-1

8-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: There’s plenty of recorded evidence of Lado wrecking the AFHS the offensive line while he was on defense. There’s also plenty of evidence of him wrecking the AFHS defensive line as well. He again was a staple to sealing the left side of the line to let his current, and future, teammate Adam Mohammed be successful.

3-star OL Michael Watkins, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Results: Won 55-22 over Agua Fria

Won 55-22 over Agua Fria Team Record: 8-1

8-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Another week, another game where Watkins creams a defender while being a pulling guard and playing with a high motor. Short highlights but fun to watch.

3-star DL Kaho Tuihalamaka, Leuzinger (Lawndale, Calif.)

Game Results: Won 49-0 over Hawthorne

Won 49-0 over Hawthorne Team Record: 6-4

6-4 Game Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL

2 tackles, 1 TFL Season Stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR

9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Tuihalamaka, however, he did notch another tackle as well as his first TFL of the season.

3-star DL Jaedon Langley, Boswell (Fort Worth, Tex.)

Game Results: Won 36-28 over Crowley

Won 36-28 over Crowley Team Record: 6-3

6-3 Game Stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack Season Stats: 49 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF

49 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF Notes: Langley had a nice sack where he slow-rush, using the linebacker to engage the blocker before blowing through the gap in the center of the line to take down the QB.

3-star DL Eduwa Okundaye, Tompkins (Katy, Tex.)

Game Results: Won 49-24 over Jordan

Won 49-24 over Jordan Team Record: 6-3

6-3 Game Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack Season Stats: 39 tackles, 5 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR

39 tackles, 5 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Okundaye from last weekend but he did notch another sack.

3-star ATH Stacy Bey, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 17-14 to Upland

Lost 17-14 to Upland Team Record: 9-1

9-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: 42 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 QBH; 26 car, 179 yds, 4 TD

42 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 QBH; 26 car, 179 yds, 4 TD Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Bey from this past weekend.

3-star ATH Sefo Akuila, Fremont (Oakland, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 21-6 over Skyline

Won 21-6 over Skyline Team Record: 1-7

1-7 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Akuila.

3-star CB Isaiah Buxton, Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 42-14 over Otay Ranch

Won 42-14 over Otay Ranch Team Record: 6-3

6-3 Game Stats: 1 rec, 12 yds

1 rec, 12 yds Season Stats: 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 1 PBU; 13 rec, 346 yds, 2 TD

19 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 1 PBU; 13 rec, 346 yds, 2 TD Notes: Buxton’s defensive stats weren’t updated but man, he cracked multiple offensive players. He hits very hard for someone his size, and it makes one wonder how much power he’ll have behind his hits once he gets in Tyler Owens’ program. He also had a fantastic punt block that resulted in a MDCHS touchdown.

3-star ATH Kayo Patu, Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)

Game Result: Won 35-16 over Bishop Blanchet

Won 35-16 over Bishop Blanchet Team Record: 8-1

8-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: 12 tackles, 3 INT; 33 rec, 721 yds, 13 TD

12 tackles, 3 INT; 33 rec, 721 yds, 13 TD Notes: I was unable to find any highlights or stats for Patu from this past weekend. However, enjoy his season highlights below.

3-star ATH Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (Oxnard, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 48-6 over Dos Pueblos

Won 48-6 over Dos Pueblos Team Record: 7-3

7-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: 55 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF; 30 rec, 434 yds, 3 TD

55 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF; 30 rec, 434 yds, 3 TD Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Harrison from last weekend.

3-star CB Quimari Shemwell, Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 56-14 over Jordan

Won 56-14 over Jordan Team Record: 9-1

9-1 Game Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL

2 tackles, 1 TFL Season Stats: 33 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INT, 8 PBU, 2 FF

33 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INT, 8 PBU, 2 FF Notes: Shemwell’s best play was his TFL against a dangerous player in open space, and future teammate, Jordan Washington. Washington caught the screen and Shemwell made a nice open-field tackle to bring him down behind the line.

3-star ATH Rahim Wright, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 17-14 to Upland

Lost 17-14 to Upland Team Record: 9-1

9-1 Game Stats: 18 tackles, 1 TFL

18 tackles, 1 TFL Season Stats: 100 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF

100 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF Notes: Well, RCHS lost their first game of the season, and it was the last game of the regular season. With that, Wright teed off on the Upland offense. His TFL is the first play of his highlights, and man, he flew into the offensive backfield from the defensive backfield in a hurry and smacked the ball carrier down. Wright showcased his play recognition and closing speed multiple times this weekend. He definitely plays with a bit of nastiness to him.

3-star S Turran Williams, John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 45-0 over Pasadena

Won 45-0 over Pasadena Team Record: 7-3

7-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor highlights of Williams from this past weekend.

3-star K/P Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 52-6 over Capistrano Valley

Won 52-6 over Capistrano Valley Team Record: 7-3

7-3 Game Stats: 2 punts, 70 yds, 35.0 YPP, Long of 40, 1 Inside the 20; 1-for-1, 100%, Long of 47

2 punts, 70 yds, 35.0 YPP, Long of 40, 1 Inside the 20; 1-for-1, 100%, Long of 47 Season Stats: 25 punts, 991 yds, 39.6 YPP, Long of 61, 12 Inside the 20; 9-for-15, 60.00%, Long of 51

25 punts, 991 yds, 39.6 YPP, Long of 61, 12 Inside the 20; 9-for-15, 60.00%, Long of 51 Notes: MSM had another solid game after having some inconsistencies this season.

3-star ATH Bryce Lewis, Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA)