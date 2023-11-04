Arizona football vs. UCLA game thread

It’s Game Day! And Homecoming!

The Arizona Wildcats are a win away from being bowl eligible for the first time since 2017, and that first chance to get a sixth victory comes against the 20th-ranked UCLA Bruins.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-UCLA game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 2.5-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage: