Arizona football vs. UCLA game thread

It’s Game Day! And Homecoming!
The Arizona Wildcats are a win away from being bowl eligible for the first time since 2017, and that first chance to get a sixth victory comes against the 20th-ranked UCLA Bruins.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-UCLA game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 2.5-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?
Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?
The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
