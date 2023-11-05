Arizona vs UCLA: Players of the Game

The Arizona Wildcats are on a roll. They finished off Homecoming night with a 27-10 win over the UCLA Bruins.

Gronk was in town, tons of recruits were in town, tons of alumni, the crowd seemed louder, all went right for Arizona.

Let’s take a look a the Players of the Game for UA’s third consecutive win against a ranked opponent.

Offense

Noah Fifita, QB

Stat Line: 25-for-32, 300 yds, 3 TD, 1 INT; 4 car, 4 yds

Fifita was, again, very good for the Wildcats. He made only one big mistake with the interception, however, the defense held and UCLA couldn’t capitalize. After that, it was history. Fifita threw for another three scores and made a heck of a throw to TMAC for an incredible touchdown. Fifita has now led Arizona to a school-record third consecutive win against a ranked opponent. Plus, that 78% completion rate is nice.

Defense

Jacob Manu, LB

Stat Line: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

First things first: I need to make up for my mistake last week not even having Manu in the PotG article. That was my mistake. Now, Manu was all over the field against the Bruins. He notched double digit tackles and was a problem for the UCLA QBs. He had a great sack in the red zone that pushed Chip Kelly to kick a field goal. On the play he flew past the line and was in the backfield in a hurry. Another fantastic game for Manu

Special Teams

Tyler Loop, K

Stat Line: 2-for-2, 100%, Long of 37 yds

Not much to say. Loop is a very good kicker. He is almost automatic. But he continues to build on his strong season.

Honorable Mention