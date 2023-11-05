Arizona football opens as two-score favorite against Colorado

It took three-fourths of the season, but sportsbooks are finally respecting Arizona.

The No. 23 Wildcats have opened as a 9.5-point favorite against Colorado according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet.

The game will kickoff in Boulder Saturday at noon MST. Pac-12 Networks is carrying the contest.

Through nine games, the Wildcats have been the most reliable bet in college football.

Arizona has an 8-1 record against the spread (ATS), tied with UNLV for the best mark in the nation. Arizona is +11.3 ATS, best in the country.

Arizona is in highly unusual territory as a conference road favorite of more than a touchdown spread. That’s only happened twice in the last decade – against Cal in 2013 and versus Stanford this year.

The one time Arizona failed to cover this season was as at Stanford. The Wildcats won that game 21-20.

Colorado’s Folsom Field is a stadium that has historically treated Arizona bettors well.

The Wildcats won and covered four straight games at Colorado between 2013 and 2019. Arizona lost at Colorado 34-0 in 2021, Jedd Fisch’s first season.

Colorado is 5-4-1 ATS this season. The Buffaloes have covered in two straight games, including as a 13-point home underdog to Oregon State this past Saturday (OSU won 26-19).

Colorado has lost five of its last six games outright after starting the season 3-0.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.