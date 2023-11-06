Arizona QB Noah Fifita wins 4th Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor

At this rate, the only thing that’s going to stop Noah Fifita is becoming a sophomore.

Arizona’s redshirt freshman quarterback has won his fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, all in the past five weeks, on the heels of another win over a ranked opponent for the Wildcats.

Fifita was 25 of 32 for 300 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 27-10 victory over then-No. 20 UCLA, the third consecutive win against a ranked foe for Arizona. That propelled the UA (6-3, 4-3 Pac-12) into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2017.

Arizona is also bowl-eligible for the first time in six years.

Since taking over as Arizona’s starting quarterback, Fifita has faced nothing but ranked opponents and been nothing short of tremendous. In five starts he completed 75.1 percent of his passes for 1,452 yards and 14 TDs with four interceptions.

Fifita joins fellow UA quarterback Khalil Tate in winning four Pac-12 weekly awards in the same season. Tate won four consecutive Player of the Week honors in October 2017, helping Arizona clinch bowl eligibility.

This latest performance also landed Fifita on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list for the second week in a row.