Arizona Wildcats football bowl projections after Week 10

With a win over UCLA Saturday, Arizona football clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017.

It’s an incredible accomplishment for a program that only two years ago went 1-11. And with three regular season games remaining, Arizona (6-3) has a chance to play itself into a number of bowl games, most of them in comfortable driving or flying distance from Tucson.

The Pac-12 has six bowl game tie-ins, not including bowl games that are part of the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six contests. Unlike other conferences, the league doesn’t use a tier system.

Arizona still has an outside chance at making the Pac-12 Championship game and playing itself into a NY6 bowl, but more than likely the Wildcats are headed to one of the following bowls:

LA Bowl (Dec. 16)

Independence Bowl (Dec. 16, Shreveport, La.)

Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 23)

Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27, San Diego)

Alamo Bowl (Dec. 28, San Antonio)

Sun Bowl (Dec. 29, El Paso)

The Big 12 has affiliates with the Independence and Alamo bowls, while the Big Ten has the Vegas Bowl, the ACC has the Holiday and Sun, and the Mountain West has the LA Bowl.

Here are the latest bowl projections:

* Athlon: Sun Bowl vs. Boston College

* ESPN: Holiday Bowl vs. Duke

*Action Network: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska

* CBS: Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas

* 247 Sports: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Syracuse

It should be noted that the Las Vegas Bowl falls on the same day that Arizona plays FAU in Las Vegas. That would be quite a doubleheader.

Christoper Boan at BetArizona.com has put together odds on Arizona’s bowl projections.

Holiday Bowl: +100 (40%)

Las Vegas Bowl: +250 (28.6%)

Alamo Bowl: +400 (20%)

Sun Bowl: +900 (10%)

Other: +900 (10%)

Arizona, which is 9-11-1 all-time in bowl games, has played in the Sun Bowl three times, most recently in 1992, going 0-2-1. It is 1-0 in the Independence and Las Vegas bowls, 1-1 in the Holiday Bowl and 0-1 in the Alamo.