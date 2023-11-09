Friday Night Lights: Arizona commits have success; Turran Williams with a big game

High school football is nearing its end, with a bunch of Arizona Wildcat commits starting playoff competition.

All 22 of Arizona’s 2024 commits were in action, as well as the lone 2025 commit.

With that, let’s dive into this week’s edition of FNL.

﻿4-star QB Demond Williams Jr., Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 38-27 over Perry

Won 38-27 over Perry Team Record: 9-1

9-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: 143-for-187, 2,351 yds, 25 TD, 2 INT; 93 car, 860 yds, 15 TD

143-for-187, 2,351 yds, 25 TD, 2 INT; 93 car, 860 yds, 15 TD Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Williams.

4-star RB Jordan Washington, Jordan (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 42-22 to Chino

Lost CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 42-22 to Chino Team Record: 7-4

7-4 Game Stats: 12 car, 122 yds, 1 TD; 10 rec, 86 yds, 1 TD

12 car, 122 yds, 1 TD; 10 rec, 86 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 80 car, 807 yds, 11 TD; 50 rec, 782 yds, 7 TD

80 car, 807 yds, 11 TD; 50 rec, 782 yds, 7 TD Notes: Washington had a strong performance to end his high school career. He had a big 40-yard touchdown run and had over 200 yards of total offense. One thing that stood out his senior season was how much of a big part of the passing game he became.

3-star RB Adam Mohammed, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Results: Won 52-9 over Ironwood

Won 52-9 over Ironwood Team Record: 9-1

9-1 Game Stats: 13 car, 218 yds, 4 TD;

13 car, 218 yds, 4 TD; Season Stats: 131 car, 1,669 yds, 30 TD; 7 rec, 197 yds, 2 TD

131 car, 1,669 yds, 30 TD; 7 rec, 197 yds, 2 TD Notes: Adam Mohammed. That’s it...that’s the note.

3-star ATH Landon Bell, Newbury Park (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Game Result: Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 42-30 over Ventura

Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 42-30 over Ventura Team Record: 8-3

8-3 Game Stats: 5 rec, 54 yds, 1 TD

5 rec, 54 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 47 rec, 813 yds, 12 TD

47 rec, 813 yds, 12 TD Notes: Bell is seriously impressive. All three catches on his highlights are contested/crazy. His touchdown catch is quite amazing. A wonderful one-handed catch while being held. He also showed the speed to run under a pass and catch it over-the-shoulder style.

3-star WR Audric Harris, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Game Result: Won NIAA Class 5A Division I Playoff Game 63-12

Won NIAA Class 5A Division I Playoff Game 63-12 Team Record: 11-0

11-0 Game Stats: 4 rec, 86 yds, 2 TD

4 rec, 86 yds, 2 TD Season Stats: 48 rec, 1,023 yds, 12 TD

48 rec, 1,023 yds, 12 TD Notes: Harris had another great game. His two touchdowns showed very good route running. First one had Harris outrun his man on a deep post. His second had him run an excellent corner-post route showing him break outside at 10 yards before crisply breaking back in. Fantastic route running with his speed makes him very dangerous.

3-star WR Brandon Phelps, American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Game Result: Lost 51-27 to Horizon

Lost 51-27 to Horizon Team Record: 6-4

6-4 Game Stats: 9 rec, 132 yds, 1 TD

9 rec, 132 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 65 rec, 1,228 yds, 14 TD

65 rec, 1,228 yds, 14 TD Notes: Phelps had another fantastic game this past weekend. He just continues to produce this season. Unfortunately, I was unable to find any highlights of him in action.

3-star TE Charlie Crowell, Summit (Bend, Ore.)

Game Result: Won OSAA Playoff Game 16-14 over Canby

Won OSAA Playoff Game 16-14 over Canby Team Record: 6-4

6-4 Game Stats: 4 rec, 41 yds (Chad Crowell)

4 rec, 41 yds (Chad Crowell) Season Stats: 27 rec, 426 yds, 5 TD

27 rec, 426 yds, 5 TD Notes: Crowell resumed his regularly scheduled production after a down week. His route-running and hands continues to impress, as he had over 10 yards per catch in his team’s first round playoff win.

3-star OL Justin Hylkema, Wilcox (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 60-14 over Santa Clara

Won 60-14 over Santa Clara Team Record: 7-3

7-3 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Hylkema continues to shine, just wish that his highlights were longer. The first play shows him doing a great job opening the running lane for his running back to fly down the field for a long touchdown. The rhythm of the pass rush on the second play seemed a little off, but Hylkema still did a great job holding his edge.

3-star OL Matthew Lado, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Results: Won 55-22 over Agua Fria

Won 55-22 over Agua Fria Team Record: 8-1

8-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Lado continued his impressive senior campaign, having another strong showing blocking for his current, and future, teammate Adam Mohammed. He was very good about taking his opponent out of the play.

3-star OL Michael Watkins, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Results: Won 52-9 over Ironwood

Won 52-9 over Ironwood Team Record: 9-1

9-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Watkins just wrecks opposing defenders. His play reminds me of Wendell Moe, athletic big man who is a pulling guard. He is so effective in that role it’s hard not understand why he is used that way. He seriously moves so swiftly for someone his size.

3-star DL Kaho Tuihalamaka, Leuzinger (Lawndale, Calif.)

Game Results: Lost CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 17-14 to Citrus Valley

Lost CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 17-14 to Citrus Valley Team Record: 6-5

6-5 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR

9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR Notes: I was unable to find any highlights or stats for Tuihalamaka.

3-star DL Jaedon Langley, Boswell (Fort Worth, Tex.)

Game Results: Won 55-24 over Chisholm Trail

Won 55-24 over Chisholm Trail Team Record: 7-3

7-3 Game Stats: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QBH

6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QBH Season Stats: 54 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 10 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF

54 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 10 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF Notes: Langley played with a non-stop motor, showing great pursuit and technique, on his lone sack of the night.

3-star DL Eduwa Okundaye, Tompkins (Katy, Tex.)

Game Results: Won 17-7 over Paetow

Won 17-7 over Paetow Team Record: 7-3

7-3 Game Stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL

9 tackles, 2 TFL Season Stats: 54 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR

54 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Okundaye from last weekend but he an active game with just under 10 tackles and two for a loss.

3-star ATH Stacy Bey, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Game Result: Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 35-14 over Murrieta Valley

Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 35-14 over Murrieta Valley Team Record: 10-1

10-1 Game Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF

4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF Season Stats: 46 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FF; 26 car, 179 yds, 4 TD

46 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FF; 26 car, 179 yds, 4 TD Notes: Bey had a big strip-sack last weekend as his RCHS continues to roll this season. It was his first forced fumble of the season.

3-star ATH Sefo Akuila, Fremont (Oakland, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 58-0 to McClymonds

Lost 58-0 to McClymonds Team Record: 1-8

1-8 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Akuila.

3-star CB Isaiah Buxton, Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost CIF San Diego Section Championships Game 27-0 to Madison

Lost CIF San Diego Section Championships Game 27-0 to Madison Team Record: 6-4

6-4 Game Stats: 4 tackles, 1 INT

4 tackles, 1 INT Season Stats: 36 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 2 PBU; 13 rec, 346 yds, 2 TD

36 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 2 PBU; 13 rec, 346 yds, 2 TD Notes: Buxton’s season at an end but he had a pretty solid game. He had an excellent 55-yard interception return. He showcased so nice lower body and hip fluidity with his backpedal and turning around to pick up his receiver. He had good eye discipline as well, turning around at the right moment to see the ball was floated and short, getting himself into a good enough position to pick it off. His offensive stats weren’t updated but he had a nice catch in coverage on the sideline and YAC for a big gain.

3-star ATH Kayo Patu, Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)

Game Result: Lost 27-0 to Mt. Spokane

Lost 27-0 to Mt. Spokane Team Record: 8-2

8-2 Game Stats: 2 rec, 13 yds

2 rec, 13 yds Season Stats: 20 tackles, 4 INT; 39 rec, 821 yds, 14 TD

20 tackles, 4 INT; 39 rec, 821 yds, 14 TD Notes: I was unable to find any highlights or stats for Patu from this past weekend. He seemed to have a pretty quiet game.

3-star ATH Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (Oxnard, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 50-24 to Cypress

Lost CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 50-24 to Cypress Team Record: 7-4

7-4 Game Stats: 3 rec, 75 yds

3 rec, 75 yds Season Stats: 55 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF; 33 rec, 509 yds, 3 TD

55 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF; 33 rec, 509 yds, 3 TD Notes: I was unable to find any defensive stats or highlights of Harrison from last weekend.

3-star CB Quimari Shemwell, Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 30-21 over Vista Murrieta

Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 30-21 over Vista Murrieta Team Record: 10-1

10-1 Game Stats: 3 tackles, 2 PBU

3 tackles, 2 PBU Season Stats: 36 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INT, 10 PBU, 2 FF

36 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INT, 10 PBU, 2 FF Notes: Shemwell continued his strong senior season by showing off his man coverage skills. At around 7:50, you see Shemwell with an excellent pass breakup down the field. Just an overall great play.

3-star ATH Rahim Wright, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Game Result: Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 35-14 over Murrieta Valley

Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 35-14 over Murrieta Valley Team Record: 10-1

10-1 Game Stats: 4 tackles

4 tackles Season Stats: 104 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF

104 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF Notes: Wright had a pretty quiet night in RCHS’ playoff win. After racking up almost 20 tackles last week, he only came away with four this past weekend. Not to worry, he is still one of the most active players in the ‘24 class.

3-star S Turran Williams, John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)

Game Result: Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 26-20 over Diamond Ranch

Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 26-20 over Diamond Ranch Team Record: 8-3

8-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats for Williams but was able to find some overall highlights of the team. Williams (#8) is definitely a problem on offense. Near the beginning of the tape you see Williams gash the defense on a jet sweep for a huge gain, almost making it into the end zone before being taken down. Throughout the highlights you can see him making an assortment of acrobatic catches on the sideline and touch, contested catches. On defense, he had the game-sealing interception.

3-star K/P Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Game Result: Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 59-35 over Palos Verdes

Won CIF Southern Section Playoff Game 59-35 over Palos Verdes Team Record: 8-3

8-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: 25 punts, 991 yds, 39.6 YPP, Long of 61, 12 Inside the 20; 9-for-15, 60.00%, Long of 51

25 punts, 991 yds, 39.6 YPP, Long of 61, 12 Inside the 20; 9-for-15, 60.00%, Long of 51 Notes: Couldn’t find any stats for MSM from over the weekend.

3-star ATH Bryce Lewis, Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA)