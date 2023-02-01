Signing Day Profile: Washington transfer LB Daniel Heimuli signs with Arizona

Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football

Read on below for the profile of Washington transfer linebacker Daniel Heimuli.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 230 pounds

230 pounds High School: Menlo-Atherton High School

Menlo-Atherton High School Hometown: East Palo Alto, California

East Palo Alto, California Previous College: Washington

Washington Early Enrollee?: Yes

High School Offers (25)

Alabama

Arizona

Arizona State

Arkansas

Colorado

Dartmouth

Fresno State

Hawaii

Illinois

LSU

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Oregon

Oregon State

San Diego State

San Jose State

TCU

Tennessee

Texas

UCLA

USC

Utah

Utah State

Washington

Washington State

High School Rankings

247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 199 Nationally, No. 13 ILB, No. 26 in California

No. 199 Nationally, No. 13 ILB, No. 26 in California 247Sports (4-star): No. 155 Nationally, No. 9 ILB, No. 23 in California

Career HS Stats

2016, Sophomore: 82 tackles, 17 TFL, 3.5 sacks

82 tackles, 17 TFL, 3.5 sacks 2017, Junior: 93 tackles, 24 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble

93 tackles, 24 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble 2018, Senior: 95 tackles, 22 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

95 tackles, 22 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery Career: 270 tackles, 63 TFL, 15.5 sacks, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Washington Stats

2020: 6 tackles

6 tackles 2021: 14 tackles, 1 TFL

14 tackles, 1 TFL 2022: 5 tackles, 1 TFL

5 tackles, 1 TFL Career: 25 tackles, 2 TFL

High School Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season