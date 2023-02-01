Signing Day Profile: Washington transfer LB Daniel Heimuli signs with Arizona

Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football
Read on below for the profile of Washington transfer linebacker Daniel Heimuli.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 230 pounds
- High School: Menlo-Atherton High School
- Hometown: East Palo Alto, California
- Previous College: Washington
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
High School Offers (25)
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Dartmouth
- Fresno State
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- LSU
- Nebraska
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- San Diego State
- San Jose State
- TCU
- Tennessee
- Texas
- UCLA
- USC
- Utah
- Utah State
- Washington
- Washington State
High School Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 199 Nationally, No. 13 ILB, No. 26 in California
- 247Sports (4-star): No. 155 Nationally, No. 9 ILB, No. 23 in California
Career HS Stats
- 2016, Sophomore: 82 tackles, 17 TFL, 3.5 sacks
- 2017, Junior: 93 tackles, 24 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble
- 2018, Senior: 95 tackles, 22 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
- Career: 270 tackles, 63 TFL, 15.5 sacks, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Washington Stats
- 2020: 6 tackles
- 2021: 14 tackles, 1 TFL
- 2022: 5 tackles, 1 TFL
- Career: 25 tackles, 2 TFL
High School Highlights
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season
