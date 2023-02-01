 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Signing Day Profile: Washington transfer LB Daniel Heimuli signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football

Read on below for the profile of Washington transfer linebacker Daniel Heimuli.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot
  • Weight: 230 pounds
  • High School: Menlo-Atherton High School
  • Hometown: East Palo Alto, California
  • Previous College: Washington
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

High School Offers (25)

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arizona State
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Dartmouth
  • Fresno State
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • LSU
  • Nebraska
  • Notre Dame
  • Oregon
  • Oregon State
  • San Diego State
  • San Jose State
  • TCU
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • UCLA
  • USC
  • Utah
  • Utah State
  • Washington
  • Washington State

High School Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 199 Nationally, No. 13 ILB, No. 26 in California
  • 247Sports (4-star): No. 155 Nationally, No. 9 ILB, No. 23 in California

Career HS Stats

  • 2016, Sophomore: 82 tackles, 17 TFL, 3.5 sacks
  • 2017, Junior: 93 tackles, 24 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble
  • 2018, Senior: 95 tackles, 22 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
  • Career: 270 tackles, 63 TFL, 15.5 sacks, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Washington Stats

  • 2020: 6 tackles
  • 2021: 14 tackles, 1 TFL
  • 2022: 5 tackles, 1 TFL
  • Career: 25 tackles, 2 TFL

High School Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season

