Signing Day Profile: Florida transfer safety Cruz Rushing signs with Arizona

Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football

Read on below for the profile of Florida transfer safety Cruz Rushing.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds High School: Salpointe Catholic High School

Salpointe Catholic High School Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Previous College: Florida

Florida Early Enrollee?: Yes

High School Offers (4 PWO)

Arizona (PWO)

Arizona State (PWO)

Florida (PWO)

Oregon (PWO)

High School Rankings

247Sports Composite (Unranked)

247Sports (3-star): No. 167 S, No. 49 in Arizona

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Junior: 13 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

13 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery 2021, Senior: 80 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

80 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble Career: 93 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBUs, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Florida Stats

2022: N/A

N/A Career: N/A

High School Highlights

Senior Season