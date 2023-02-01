Signing Day Profile: Florida transfer safety Cruz Rushing signs with Arizona

Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football
Read on below for the profile of Florida transfer safety Cruz Rushing.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 190 pounds
- High School: Salpointe Catholic High School
- Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
- Previous College: Florida
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
High School Offers (4 PWO)
- Arizona (PWO)
- Arizona State (PWO)
- Florida (PWO)
- Oregon (PWO)
High School Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (Unranked)
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 167 S, No. 49 in Arizona
Career Varsity Stats
- 2020, Junior: 13 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
- 2021, Senior: 80 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble
- Career: 93 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBUs, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Florida Stats
- 2022: N/A
- Career: N/A
High School Highlights
Senior Season
