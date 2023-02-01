 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Signing Day Profile: Florida transfer safety Cruz Rushing signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
arizona-wildcats-cruz-rushing-2023-signing-transfer-recruiting-florida-safety-pac12 Florida Athletics

Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football

Read on below for the profile of Florida transfer safety Cruz Rushing.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Weight: 190 pounds
  • High School: Salpointe Catholic High School
  • Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
  • Previous College: Florida
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

High School Offers (4 PWO)

  • Arizona (PWO)
  • Arizona State (PWO)
  • Florida (PWO)
  • Oregon (PWO)

High School Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (Unranked)
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 167 S, No. 49 in Arizona

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2020, Junior: 13 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
  • 2021, Senior: 80 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble
  • Career: 93 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBUs, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Florida Stats

  • 2022: N/A
  • Career: N/A

High School Highlights

Senior Season

