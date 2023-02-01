 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Signing Day Profile: JUCO defensive back Charles Yates Jr. signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football

Read on below for the profile of JUCO defensive back Charles Yates Jr.

Basic Information

  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • Weight: 195 pounds
  • High School: St. Luke’s Episcopal School
  • Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
  • JUCO: Los Angeles Pierce College
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

JUCO Offers (4)

  • Arizona
  • Kansas
  • Lamar
  • Nevada

JUCO Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (2-star): No. 107 Nationally, No. 3 ATH, No. 29 in California
  • 247Sports (2-star): No. 129 Nationally, No. 3 ATH, No. 38 in California

Career Varsity Stats

  • Career: N/A

JUCO Stats

  • 2022: 25 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble
  • Career: 25 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Career Highlights

JUCO 2-way

JUCO Defensive

High School Senior Season

