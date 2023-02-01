Signing Day Profile: JUCO defensive back Charles Yates Jr. signs with Arizona

Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football
Read on below for the profile of JUCO defensive back Charles Yates Jr.
Basic Information
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 195 pounds
- High School: St. Luke’s Episcopal School
- Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
- JUCO: Los Angeles Pierce College
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
JUCO Offers (4)
- Arizona
- Kansas
- Lamar
- Nevada
JUCO Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (2-star): No. 107 Nationally, No. 3 ATH, No. 29 in California
- 247Sports (2-star): No. 129 Nationally, No. 3 ATH, No. 38 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- Career: N/A
JUCO Stats
- 2022: 25 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble
- Career: 25 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble
Career Highlights
JUCO 2-way
JUCO Defensive
High School Senior Season
