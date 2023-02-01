Signing Day Profile: JUCO defensive back Charles Yates Jr. signs with Arizona

Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football

Basic Information

Height: 5-foot-11

195 pounds High School: St. Luke’s Episcopal School

JUCO Offers (4)

Arizona

Kansas

Lamar

Nevada

JUCO Rankings

247Sports Composite (2-star): No. 107 Nationally, No. 3 ATH, No. 29 in California

Career Varsity Stats

Career: N/A

JUCO Stats

2022: 25 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Career Highlights

JUCO 2-way

JUCO Defensive

High School Senior Season