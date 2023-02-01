3-star Florida wide receiver Devin Hyatt commits to Arizona on National Signing Day

Jedd Fisch opened his National Signing Day press conference earlier Wednesday with a little bit of foreshadowing, saying “we didn’t sign anyone today, at this moment.” Arizona fans didn’t have to wait long for the payoff.

The Wildcats have landed a commitment from Devin Hyatt, a 3-star wide receiver from Florida. He becomes the 25th member of the 2023 recruiting class, not including transfers.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Hyatt is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 764 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the 107th-best receiver and No. 117 player from Florida. He is the younger brother of former Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt, the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner who has entered the NFL Draft.

Hyatt picked Arizona over offers from more than a dozen other power-conference schools, including eight SEC programs.

He is the fourth receiver in the 2023 class, joining fellow 3-star prospects Malachi Riley, Carlos Wilson and Jackson Holman. That’s in addition to returning starters Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan as well as redshirt freshmen Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones.

Despite focusing primarily on Arizona, California and Texas, Hyatt’s commitment makes it three straight classes under Fisch that the UA has added a recruit from Florida. Safety Isaiah Taylor was one of two prep signees for the Wildcats in 2021 after Fisch was hired, while the 2022 class included defensive back Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine.