Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a

Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class is another good one, and AZ Desert Swarm has you covered with analysis of the signees throughout the offseason.

Let’s take a closer look at 4-star linebacker signee Leviticus Su’a.

The Arizona Wildcats did a fantastic job improving the talent at the linebacker spot this class and giving Jacob Manu some help. Besides Jonathan Flowe, Kamu Ka’aihue, and Daniel Heimuli, Arizona scored a major recruiting win by signing Su’a in the Early Signing Period.

Su’a is the type of linebacker that’s been missing in Tucson since Scooby Wright. He has fantastic size, sitting at 6-foot-2 and around 225 pounds. What’s better is he has the speed to go with that size. Su’a explodes forward on the snap and speeds into the backfield in a hurry. And even though north-south play is his forte, don’t let that fool you. He also has very impressive lateral speed and flies to the sidelines just as quick.

He isn’t the best in pass coverage, however, that can be worked on. That’s also not to say he is bad at it. He has fluid hips and changes direction smoothly. This can give him a leg up when honing his coverage skills.

Picking up those skills shouldn’t be too hard for Su’a either. He has a high football IQ and has great vision. As mentioned above, Su’a isn’t terrible in pass coverage. He uses his vision, IQ, and fluid lower body in unison, which gets good results.

Finally, we come to his aggression. It is quite fun to watch. Su’a plays with a nastiness and violence that will make him successful in the Pac-12 and at Arizona.

All-in-all, Su’a is one impressive addition to Johnny Nansen’s defense. He is always around the ball, whether he’s the one making the tackle or not. Last year, Manu showed how important that is and became one the better defenders on the team. Su’a is poised to make the same kind of impact when he starts his career in Tucson this upcoming season.