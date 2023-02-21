Arizona Wildcats football sets date for 2023 Spring Game

The Arizona football program has announced the date for its Spring Game.

The Wildcats will hold the Spring Game April 15 at 3:30 p.m. MST at Arizona Stadium. The game presents UA fans with the chance to get an early look at Arizona’s 2023 squad.

Mark your calendars Wildcats!



Spring Game

️ Arizona Stadium

April 15, 2023

⏰ 3:30 PM



. pic.twitter.com/7rdic3BopS — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 21, 2023

The Spring Game will conclude a month of practices. Arizona will start practicing on March 14 and continue every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday leading up to the Spring Game.

Arizona enters spring practice with a core of returners on the offensive side of the ball, led by quarterback Jayden de Laura, receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and running backs Michael Wiley and Jonah Coleman. Key defensive returners include cornerbacks Isaiah Rutherford and Treydan Stukes and safety Gunner Maldonado.

The Spring Game will be the first time for most fans to see Oregon transfer Justin Flowe, a former five-star linebacker. The game will provide a glimpse of freshman quarterback Brayden Dorman, a four-star prospect from Colorado Springs.

More information including how to buy tickets will be announced in the weeks to come.