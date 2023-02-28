Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star wide receiver Devin Hyatt

Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class is another good one, and AZ Desert Swarm has you covered with analysis of the signees throughout the offseason.

Let’s take a closer look at 3-star wide receiver signee Devin Hyatt.

The Arizona Wildcats continued to excel at adding talent to the receiver room. After a couple of solid additions during the Early Signing Period, Jedd Fisch added another talented player to the room...as a walk-on no-less.

Devin Hyatt is going to be an interesting player to watch in Tucson. He had major Power 5 offers and chose to hold off on acting on them. This allowed team’s classes to fill up.

Moving on to his play, there is plenty to like.

While at IMG Academy, where he prepped, it’s clear that he can be a dangerous redzone threat. He has very good size, sitting at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. And he definitely looks like every bit of that size on film.

Hyatt possesses above average speed to go along with his size. He isn’t a barnburner by any means, but is able to utilize his speed enough to beat his man.

He does a great job marrying his speed with his solid route running, which adds to his effectiveness in the red zone. He makes good cuts to get open and takes good angles to get into position to make the catch. He has good hands and a decent catch radius to boot.

Hyatt is a steal as a walk-on and it shouldn’t be long before he is on scholarship. It’ll be interesting to see how quickly he develops and makes his way on to the field. Once he does, it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to make an impact.