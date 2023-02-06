Arizona to hire former Washington State cornerbacks coach John Richardson, per report

Jedd Fisch said Arizona signed a “5-star coach” last week when it announced former assistant Duane Akina was joining the staff as a defensive analyst. But there was still the business of filling the vacant cornerbacks position to tend to.

Not any more.

Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com is reporting the Wildcats are set to hire John Richardson, who most recently spent two seasons as Washington State’s CBs coach and assistant head coach.

Richardson would replace Dewayne Walker, who last month announced his departure from the UA staff after two seasons.

Richardson, who has also coached at Wyoming and North Dakota State, was part of WSU’s staff in 2020-21 but was among the assistants let go along with head coach Nick Rolovich in October 2021. During his time with the Cougars he coached Jaylen Watson, who is playing in the Super Bowl this week with the Kansas City Chiefs, while at Wyoming he coached Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps.

As part of Johnny Nansen’s revamped defensive staff, Richardson inherits a CB room that must replace 3-year starter Christian Roland-Wallace (now at USC) but returns three players with starting experience in juniors Isaiah Rutherford and Treydan Stukes and sophomore Ephesians Prysock.