Arizona football recruiting SitRep: March 15, 2023

Recruiting season is now if full swing, now that recruits are able to start making visits again.
With that, I wanted to bring back the Recruiting SitRep, but with a different look.
The product will be updated and fine-tuned throughout the year, so keep an eye out for any new information.
With that, the second SitRep of the year is live!
SCHEDULED VISITS
Below is a list of scheduled official and unofficial visits for prospects.
2024 4-star offensive lineman Paki Finau
- Official Visit on June 2, 2023
- 6-foot-4, 265 pounds from Oak Hills (CA)
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 341 nationally, No. 21 IOL, No. 29 player in California
- Highlights
2024 3-star offensive lineman David Clifford
- Unofficial Visit on March 14, 2023
- 6-foot-4, 265 pounds from Poway (CA)
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 82 OT, No. 122 player in California
- Highlights
2024 3-star edge Kash Dillon
- Unofficial Visit on March 17, 2023
- 6-foot-5, 210 pounds from Draper (UT) Corner Canyon
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 636 nationally, No. 50 Edge, No. 4 player in Utah
- Highlights
2024 3-star linebacker Luke Ferrelli
- Unofficial Visit on March 18, 2023
- 6-foot-3, 215 pounds from Carlsbad (CA)
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 94 LB, No. 110 player from California
- Highlights
2024 Unranked athlete Justus Woods
- Unofficial Visit on March 18, 2023
- 6-foot, 175 pounds from Carlsbad (CA)
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- Highlights
2025 Unranked offensive lineman Jett Thomas
- Unofficial Visit on March 27, 2023
- 6-foot-4, 294 pounds from La Jolla (CA)
- Highlights
PREVIOUS VISITS
Below is a list of 2024-2026 prospects who have previously visited Arizona. This list will continuously grow.
- 2024 3-star wide receiver Daijon Calimon - UV on March 4-6, 2023
- 2024 Unranked cornerback Cade Dutton - UV on March 10-12, 2023
- 2024 4-star offensive lineman Paki Finau - UV on January 20-21, 2023
- 2024 3-star safety R.J. Whitten - UV on March 10-12, 2023
- 2024 Unranked athlete Justus Woods - UV on March 18-19, 2022
- 2025 Unranked athlete Ezekiel Castex - UV on March 10-12, 2023
- 2025 Unranked wide receiver Michael O’Donoghue - UV on March 10-12, 2023
- 2026 Unranked athlete Isaiah Ene - UV on March 10-12, 2023
2024 OFFERS
Arizona has sent out no recent offers to prospects in the 2025 class. Arizona has offered 224 prospects in the 2024 class as of March 14, 2023.
2025 OFFERS
Arizona has sent out one recent offer to a prospect in the 2025 class. Arizona has offered 105 prospects in the 2025 class as of March 14, 2023.
Unranked wide receiver Adrian Wilson
- 6-foot-3, 176 pounds from Pflugerville (TX) Weiss
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- 7 total offers (3 P5)
- Highlights
2026 OFFERS
Arizona has sent out one recent offer to a prospect in the 2026 class. Arizona has offered 26 prospects in the 2026 class as of March 14, 2023.
Unranked defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo
- 6-foot-3, 240 pounds from Highland (UT) Lone Peak
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- 3 total offers (3 P5)
- Highlights
2024 COMMITS
Arizona currently has three verbal commits in its class. Per 247Sports, Arizona’s class is ranked 29th overall, with a Composite Rank of 29 and N/A for Transfers.
4-star Running Back Jordan Washington
- 5-foot-10, 170 pounds from Long Beach (CA) Jordan
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 325 nationally, No. 27 RB, No. 26 player in California
- Commit Date: January 12, 2023
- Highlights
- 8 total offers (3 P5)
3-star safety Kingston Lopa
- 6-foot-4, 185 pounds from Sacramento (CA) Grant Union
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 569 nationally, No. 48 LB, No. 48 player in California
- Commit Date: January 23, 2023
- Highlights
- 20 total offers (19 P5)
3-star wide receiver Brandon Phelps
- 6-foot-3, 190 pounds from Gilbert (AZ) American Leadership Academy
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 907 nationally, No. 119 WR, No. 23 player in Arizona
- Commit Date: December 21, 2022
- Highlights
- 5 total offers (3 P5)
Loading comments...