Arizona football recruiting SitRep: March 15, 2023

Recruiting season is now if full swing, now that recruits are able to start making visits again.

With that, I wanted to bring back the Recruiting SitRep, but with a different look.

The product will be updated and fine-tuned throughout the year, so keep an eye out for any new information.

With that, the second SitRep of the year is live!

SCHEDULED VISITS

Below is a list of scheduled official and unofficial visits for prospects.

2024 4-star offensive lineman Paki Finau

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-4, 265 pounds from Oak Hills (CA)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 341 nationally, No. 21 IOL, No. 29 player in California

Highlights

2024 3-star offensive lineman David Clifford

Unofficial Visit on March 14, 2023

6-foot-4, 265 pounds from Poway (CA)

247Sports Ranking: No. 82 OT, No. 122 player in California

Highlights

2024 3-star edge Kash Dillon

Unofficial Visit on March 17, 2023

6-foot-5, 210 pounds from Draper (UT) Corner Canyon

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 636 nationally, No. 50 Edge, No. 4 player in Utah

Highlights

2024 3-star linebacker Luke Ferrelli

Unofficial Visit on March 18, 2023

6-foot-3, 215 pounds from Carlsbad (CA)

247Sports Ranking: No. 94 LB, No. 110 player from California

Highlights

2024 Unranked athlete Justus Woods

Unofficial Visit on March 18, 2023

6-foot, 175 pounds from Carlsbad (CA)

247Sports Ranking: N/A

Highlights

2025 Unranked offensive lineman Jett Thomas

Unofficial Visit on March 27, 2023

6-foot-4, 294 pounds from La Jolla (CA)

Highlights

PREVIOUS VISITS

Below is a list of 2024-2026 prospects who have previously visited Arizona. This list will continuously grow.

2024 OFFERS

Arizona has sent out no recent offers to prospects in the 2025 class. Arizona has offered 224 prospects in the 2024 class as of March 14, 2023.

2025 OFFERS

Arizona has sent out one recent offer to a prospect in the 2025 class. Arizona has offered 105 prospects in the 2025 class as of March 14, 2023.

Unranked wide receiver Adrian Wilson

6-foot-3, 176 pounds from Pflugerville (TX) Weiss

247Sports Ranking: N/A

7 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

2026 OFFERS

Arizona has sent out one recent offer to a prospect in the 2026 class. Arizona has offered 26 prospects in the 2026 class as of March 14, 2023.

Unranked defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo

6-foot-3, 240 pounds from Highland (UT) Lone Peak

247Sports Ranking: N/A

3 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

2024 COMMITS

Arizona currently has three verbal commits in its class. Per 247Sports, Arizona’s class is ranked 29th overall, with a Composite Rank of 29 and N/A for Transfers.

4-star Running Back Jordan Washington

5-foot-10, 170 pounds from Long Beach (CA) Jordan

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 325 nationally, No. 27 RB, No. 26 player in California

Commit Date: January 12, 2023

Highlights

8 total offers (3 P5)

3-star safety Kingston Lopa

6-foot-4, 185 pounds from Sacramento (CA) Grant Union

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 569 nationally, No. 48 LB, No. 48 player in California

Commit Date: January 23, 2023

Highlights

20 total offers (19 P5)

3-star wide receiver Brandon Phelps