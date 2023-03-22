Arizona lands commitment from 2024 3-star Hawaii linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo

The Arizona Wildcats received some good news on Wednesday night after a busy weekend with recruits visiting the campus.

The ‘Cats secured the commitment of 3-star linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo.

All glory to God! I have verbally committed to the University of Arizona. Thank you to all my family and coaches for helping me through my journey.

Caravallo, who measures in at 6-foot-2 and around 225 pounds, is a very solid pass rusher and edge player. He has great eye discipline and doesn’t seem to over-pursue the opponent ball carrier. He sets a good edge and explodes once he commits to action, showing impressive closing speed. He has great size and will only add more muscle and strength once he gets to college.

Surprisingly, he only has three total offers, with Arizona being his only Power 5. The other two are from Hawai’i and Idaho.

He is a solid player with a high ceiling. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, he sits as the No. 908 player nationally, No. 90 linebacker, and the No. 6 player in Hawai’i.

He had a pretty productive, and successful, junior campaign for Kamehameha Kapalama in Honolulu. He racked up 32 tackles, 17 TFL, 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Caravallo is the second defensive commit this class, joining high 3-star California safety Kingston Lopa, and fourth overall 2024 pledge.

