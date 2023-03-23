Tracking Arizona basketball’s NCAA transfer portal activity

The 2022-23 season came to an end much earlier than hoped for Arizona’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, both of whom failed to make it out of the first weekend of their respective NCAA tournaments.
That means the offseason is well underway, and with that, a lot of expected roster movement.
To keep track of all the activity, both outgoing and (potentially incoming), we’ve put it all together below:
Men’s basketball
UA players entering the portal
- G Kerr Kriisa
- G Adama Bal
Out of eligibility
- G Cedric Henderson Jr.
- G Courtney Ramey
2023 signees
- 4-star wing KJ Lewis
Players in portal Wildcats are reportedly interested in
- Former Cal Baptist G Taran Armstrong
- Former Temple G Khalif Battle
- Former Lamar G Nate Calmese
- Former Wyoming F Graham Ike
- Former Pepperdine G Mike Mitchell Jr.
Women’s basketball
UA players entering the portal
Out of eligibility
- G Jade Loville
- G Shaina Pellington
- G Cate Reese
Announced return for 2023-24
2023 signees
- G Breya Cunningham
- F Montaya Dew (joined team in January)
- F Jada Williams
