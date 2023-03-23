Tracking Arizona basketball’s NCAA transfer portal activity

The 2022-23 season came to an end much earlier than hoped for Arizona’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, both of whom failed to make it out of the first weekend of their respective NCAA tournaments.

That means the offseason is well underway, and with that, a lot of expected roster movement.

To keep track of all the activity, both outgoing and (potentially incoming), we’ve put it all together below:

Men’s basketball

UA players entering the portal

Out of eligibility

G Cedric Henderson Jr.

G Courtney Ramey

2023 signees

4-star wing KJ Lewis

Players in portal Wildcats are reportedly interested in

Women’s basketball

UA players entering the portal

Out of eligibility

G Jade Loville

G Shaina Pellington

G Cate Reese

Announced return for 2023-24

F Maya Nnaji

2023 signees