Gronkowski brothers to serve as honorary captains for Arizona’s Spring Game

What’s better than having Rob Gronkowski come to your Spring Game, throw water balloons at students and set a Guinness world record?

Double Gronk!

Arizona has announced that brothers (and Wildcat football alumni) Rob and Chris Gronkowski will serve as honorary captains for the annual Spring Game, set for April 15.

GRONK VS GRONK! ️



Your 2023 Spring Game Captains are none other than @RobGronkowski and @Chrisgronkowski!



You won't want to miss it..

Spring Game

Season Tickets — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) March 29, 2023

Chris Gronkowski played for the UA from 2007-09, the same three years as Rob, starting out as a linebacker before moving to H-back his final two seasons and finishing with 12 catches for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

This will be the second time Rob—let’s just call him Gronk—will be at a Spring Game, having made his return to the program after a long absence for the 2021 contest. During that trip he set a since-broken Guiness world record when he caught a football dropped from a helicopter 620 feet above Arizona Stadium.

That Spring Game saw Gronk and Tedy Bruschi serve as honorary captains, while last year it was Bruschi and Lance Briggs in those roles.