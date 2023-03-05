Arizona football recruting SitRep: March 5, 2023

Recruiting season is now if full swing, now that recruits are able to start making visits again.

With that, I wanted to bring back the Recruiting SitRep, but with a different look.

The product will be updated and fine-tuned throughout the year, so keep an eye out for any new information.

With that, the first SitRep of the year is live!

SCHEDULED VISITS

Below is a list of scheduled official and unofficial visits for prospects.

2024 4-star offensive lineman Paki Finau

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-4, 265 pounds from Oak Hills (CA)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 334 nationally, No. 19 IOL, No. 30 player in California

2024 3-star wide receiver Daijon Calimon

Unofficial Visit on March 4, 2023

6-foot-2, 165 pounds from Lawndale (CA) Leuzinger

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 839 nationally, No. 121 WR, No. 88 player in California

Colorado commit

2024 3-star offensive lineman David Clifford

Unofficial Visit on March 14, 2023

6-foot-4, 265 pounds from Poway (CA)

247Sports Ranking: No. 82 OT, No. 122 player in California

2024 3-star edge Kash Dillon

Unofficial Visit on March 17, 2023

6-foot-5, 210 pounds from Draper (UT) Corner Canyon

247Sports Ranking: No. 38 Edge, No. 5 player in Utah

2024 3-star linebacker Luke Ferrelli

Unofficial Visit on March 18, 2023

6-foot-3, 215 pounds from Carlsbad (CA)

247Sports Ranking: No. 77 LB, No. 109 player from California

2024 Unranked athlete Justus Woods

Unofficial Visit on March 18, 2023

6-foot, 175 pounds from Carlsbad (CA)

247Sports Ranking: N/A

2025 Unranked offensive lineman Jett Thomas

Unofficial Visit on March 27, 2023

6-foot-4, 294 pounds from La Jolla (CA)

PREVIOUS VISITS

Below is a list of 2024 prospects who have previously visited Arizona. This list will continuously grow.

2024 4-star offensive lineman Paki Finau - January 20-21, 2023

2025 OFFERS

Arizona has sent out three recent offers to prospects in the 2025 class. Arizona has offered 104 prospects in the 2025 class as of March 4, 2023.

Unranked offensive lineman Daniel Keady

6-foot-6, 298 pounds from Pittsburg (CA)

247Sports Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Unranked defensive lineman Jireh Moe

6-foot-1, 280 pounds from Orange (CA) Lutheran

247Sports Ranking: N/A

2 total offers (1 P5)

Unranked athlete Jonathan Epperson

6-foot, 195 pounds from Auburn (WA) Riverside

247Sports Ranking: N/A

8 total offers (7 P5)

2024 COMMITS

Arizona currently has three verbal commits in its class. Per 247Sports, Arizona’s class is ranked 26th overall, with a Composite Rank of 26 and N/A for Transfers.

4-star Running Back Jordan Washington

5-foot-10, 170 pounds from Long Beach (CA) Jordan

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 325 nationally, No. 26 RB, No. 27 player in California

Commit Date: January 12, 2023

Highlights

8 total offers (3 P5)

3-star safety Kingston Lopa

6-foot-4, 185 pounds from Sacramento (CA) Grant Union

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 547 nationally, No. 44 LB, No. 48 player in California

Commit Date: January 23, 2023

Highlights

20 total offers (19 P5)

3-star wide receiver Brandon Phelps