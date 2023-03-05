Arizona football recruting SitRep: March 5, 2023

Recruiting season is now if full swing, now that recruits are able to start making visits again.
With that, I wanted to bring back the Recruiting SitRep, but with a different look.
The product will be updated and fine-tuned throughout the year, so keep an eye out for any new information.
With that, the first SitRep of the year is live!
SCHEDULED VISITS
Below is a list of scheduled official and unofficial visits for prospects.
2024 4-star offensive lineman Paki Finau
- Official Visit on June 2, 2023
- 6-foot-4, 265 pounds from Oak Hills (CA)
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 334 nationally, No. 19 IOL, No. 30 player in California
2024 3-star wide receiver Daijon Calimon
- Unofficial Visit on March 4, 2023
- 6-foot-2, 165 pounds from Lawndale (CA) Leuzinger
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 839 nationally, No. 121 WR, No. 88 player in California
- Colorado commit
2024 3-star offensive lineman David Clifford
- Unofficial Visit on March 14, 2023
- 6-foot-4, 265 pounds from Poway (CA)
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 82 OT, No. 122 player in California
2024 3-star edge Kash Dillon
- Unofficial Visit on March 17, 2023
- 6-foot-5, 210 pounds from Draper (UT) Corner Canyon
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 38 Edge, No. 5 player in Utah
2024 3-star linebacker Luke Ferrelli
- Unofficial Visit on March 18, 2023
- 6-foot-3, 215 pounds from Carlsbad (CA)
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 77 LB, No. 109 player from California
2024 Unranked athlete Justus Woods
- Unofficial Visit on March 18, 2023
- 6-foot, 175 pounds from Carlsbad (CA)
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
2025 Unranked offensive lineman Jett Thomas
- Unofficial Visit on March 27, 2023
- 6-foot-4, 294 pounds from La Jolla (CA)
PREVIOUS VISITS
Below is a list of 2024 prospects who have previously visited Arizona. This list will continuously grow.
- 2024 4-star offensive lineman Paki Finau - January 20-21, 2023
- 2024 Unranked athlete Justus Woods - March 18-19, 2022
2025 OFFERS
Arizona has sent out three recent offers to prospects in the 2025 class. Arizona has offered 104 prospects in the 2025 class as of March 4, 2023.
Unranked offensive lineman Daniel Keady
- 6-foot-6, 298 pounds from Pittsburg (CA)
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- 1 total offer (1 P5)
Unranked defensive lineman Jireh Moe
- 6-foot-1, 280 pounds from Orange (CA) Lutheran
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- 2 total offers (1 P5)
Unranked athlete Jonathan Epperson
- 6-foot, 195 pounds from Auburn (WA) Riverside
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- 8 total offers (7 P5)
2024 COMMITS
Arizona currently has three verbal commits in its class. Per 247Sports, Arizona’s class is ranked 26th overall, with a Composite Rank of 26 and N/A for Transfers.
4-star Running Back Jordan Washington
- 5-foot-10, 170 pounds from Long Beach (CA) Jordan
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 325 nationally, No. 26 RB, No. 27 player in California
- Commit Date: January 12, 2023
- Highlights
- 8 total offers (3 P5)
3-star safety Kingston Lopa
- 6-foot-4, 185 pounds from Sacramento (CA) Grant Union
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 547 nationally, No. 44 LB, No. 48 player in California
- Commit Date: January 23, 2023
- Highlights
- 20 total offers (19 P5)
3-star wide receiver Brandon Phelps
- 6-foot-3, 190 pounds from Gilbert (AZ) American Leadership Academy
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 822 nationally, No. 113 WR, No. 21 player in Arizona
- Commit Date: December 21, 2022
- Highlights
- 5 total offers (3 P5)
Loading comments...