3-star California LB Luke Ferrelli commits to Arizona

Arizona will hold its first spring scrimmage on Saturday night under the lights, and if the Wildcats’ defensive coaches look like they have a little extra pep in their step it may be due to landing another commitment for 2024.

3-star California linebacker Luke Ferrelli has committed to the UA, becoming the fifth pledge of the 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Ferrell is ranked by 247Sports as the 112th-best linebacker in the country and the No. 111 prospect from California. He is not yet in their composite rankings.

From Carlsbad, Calif., Ferrelli picked Arizona over offers from Air Force, Army, Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State as well as some Ivy League schools. He took an unofficial visit to Tucson on March 18, and told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins he enjoyed watching the Wildcats work out during spring ball.

“It’s a great staff and they hold themselves to a high standard,” he said. “I liked the tempo as well, everything is fast-paced and they’re all business out there and I liked that. The campus itself is amazing. All of Tucson is pretty much based around Arizona football and I think that’s awesome. The campus is pretty modern and it seems like all the students love it there. The weather is always great too so that was another plus.”

Ferrelli had 73 tackles, 13.5 for loss, with three sacks and five pass breakups for Carlsbad High School as a junior.

Junior highlights

He is Arizona’s third commit from California for 2024 and third at the LB position, joining 3-star prospects Nazaiah Caravallo and Kingston Lopa. The UA’s 2024 class is currently ranked 28th in the country and third in the Pac-12.