Arizona football recruiting SitRep: April 24, 2023

Recruiting season is now if full swing, now that recruits are able to start making visits again.
With that, I brought back the Recruiting SitRep, but with a different look.
The product will be updated and fine-tuned throughout the year, so keep an eye out for any new information.
With that, the third SitRep of the year is live!
SCHEDULED VISITS
Below is a list of scheduled official and unofficial visits for prospects.
2024 4-star offensive lineman Paki Finau
- Official Visit on June 2, 2023
- 6-foot-4, 265 pounds from Oak Hills (CA)
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 341 nationally, No. 21 IOL, No. 29 player in California
- Highlights
2024 5-star edge Elijah Rushing
- Official Visit on June 16, 2023
- 6-foot-6, 235 pounds from Tucson (AZ) Salpointe Catholic
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 23 nationally, No. 3 Edge, No. 2 in Arizona
- Highlights
PREVIOUS VISITS
Below is a list of 2024-2026 prospects who have previously visited Arizona. This list will continuously grow.
- 2024 3-star safety Donovan Aidoo - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star quarterback Holden Bea - UV in March 2023
- 2024 Unranked linebacker Markus Boswell - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star wide receiver Jaxon Branch - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star running back Greg Burrell - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star cornerback Isaiah Buxton - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star wide receiver Daijon Calimon - UV in March 2023
- 2024 Unranked offensive lineman Connor Cameron - UV in March 2023
- 2024 Unranked safety Dontae Carter - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star safety Brooklyn Cheek - UV in April 2023
- 2024 4-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford - UV in March 2023
- 2024 Unranked wide receiver Miles Cremascoli - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star tight end Charlie Crowell - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star quarterback Dermaricus Davis - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star safety Jeilani Davis - UV in April 2023
- 2024 Unranked wide receiver Jonah Dawson - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star tight end Decker DeGraaf - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star wide receiver James Diaz - UV in April 2023
- 2024 Unranked cornerback Cade Dutton - UV in March 2023
- 2024 4-star cornerback Zion Ferguson - UV in March 2023
- 2024 4-star offensive lineman Paki Finau - UV in January2023
- 2024 3-star athlete Sire Gaines - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star athlete Devin Green - UV in April 2023
- 2024 2-star wide receiver Astin Hange - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star athlete Audric Harris - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star safety Martell Hughes - UV in March 2023
- 2024 Unranked tight end Tyson Hunt - UV in March 2023
- 2024 Unranked cornerback Anthony Hymes - UV in March 2023
- 2024 4-star safety Ricardo Jones - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star edge Anelu Lafaele - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star wide receiver Jaden Landrum - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star offensive lineman Carter Lavrusky - UV in March 2023
- 2024 Unranked quarterback Tyson Line - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star athlete TC Manumaleuna - UV in April 2023
- 2024 5-star wide receiver Mike Matthews - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star offensive lineman Rayne Mayo - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star athlete Gregory McClendon - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star running back Anthony McMillian Jr. - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star running back Adam Mohammed - UV in March 2023
- 2024 Unranked cornerback Nonso Ndukwe - UV in April 2023
- 2024 Unranked athlete Tommy Nix - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star linebacker Kahekili Pa’ao’ao - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star athlete Kayo Patu - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star defensive lineman Alvin Puefua - UV in April 2023
- 2024 4-star wide receiver Zion Ragins - UV in March 2023
- 2024 5-star edge Elijah Rushing - Multiple visits
- 2024 4-star tight end Roger Saleapaga - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star running back Gabe Sawchuk - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star offensive lineman Mark Schroller - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star linebacker James Tivao - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star offensive lineman Semisi Tonga - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star quarterback Noah Trigueros - UV in April 2023
- 2024 3-star offensive lineman Ikinasio Tupou - UV in March 2023
- 2024 5-star (Rubio) long snapper Rylan Vagana - UV in April 2023
- 2024 4-star running back Ca’lil Valentine - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star edge Damarrion White - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star safety R.J. Whitten - UV in March 2023
- 2024 3-star defensive lineman Keona Wilhite - Multiple visits
- 2024 Unranked safety Ashton Williams - UV in April 2023
- 2024 Unranked safety Alvin Williamson Jr. - UV in March 2023
- 2024 Unranked athlete Justus Woods - UV in March 2022
- 2025 3-star quarterback Dash Beierly - UV in March 2023
- 2025 3-star tight end Blake Bryce - UV in March 2023
- 2025 3-star athlete Kaimana Carvalho - UV in March 2023
- 2025 Unranked athlete Ezekiel Castex - UV in March 2023
- 2025 3-star cornerback Trestin Castro - UV in March 2023
- 2025 4-star cornerback Daryus Dixson - UV in April 2023
- 2025 Unranked offensive lineman Jace Eveland - UV in March 2023
- 2025 5-star safety Anquon Fegans - UV in March 2023
- 2025 3-star quarterback Tagg Harrison - UV in March 2023
- 2025 4-star linebacker Mark Iheanachor - UV in April 2023
- 2025 3-star linebacker Jeremiah Ioane - UV in April 2023
- 2025 Unranked cornerback Kuron Jabari Jr. - UV in March 2023
- 2025 3-star running back Carter Jackson - UV in April 2023
- 2025 3-star linebacker Carter Jones - UV in March 2023
- 2025 Unranked offensive lineman Jonah Leaupepetele - UV in March 2023
- 2025 4-star cornerback Dijon Lee - UV in April 2023
- 2025 3-star offensive lineman Marko Luera - UV in April 2023
- 2025 3-star running back Julian McMahan - UV in April 2023
- 2025 3-star wide receiver Jaylen Moore - UV in March 2023
- 2025 Unranked quarterback Jarrett Nielsen - UV in April 2023
- 2025 4-star edge Chinedu Onyeagoro - UV in April 2023
- 2025 3-star linebacker Cyrus Polu - UV in March 2023
- 2025 Unranked cornerback Jaymari Redmond - UV in April 2023
- 2025 3-star offensive lineman Stewart Taufa - UV in April 2023
- 2025 Unranked defensive lineman Kal-El Togafau - UV in April 2023
- 2025 4-star safety Matai Togoa’i - UV in April 2023
- 2025 Unranked offensive lineman Ethan Wagner - UV in March 2023
- 2025 Unranked cornerback Christian Watson - UV in March 2023
- 2026 Unranked cornerback Jayden Crowder - UV in April 2023
- 2026 Unranked athlete Isaiah Ene - UV in March 2023
- 2026 Unranked quarterback Maika Eugenio - UV in March 2023
- 2026 Unranked cornerback Jeffery Johnson - UV in April 2023
- 2026 Unranked running back Deshonne Redeaux - UV in April 2023
- 2026 Unranked wide receiver Jonah Smith - UV in April 2023
- 2026 Unranked cornerback Madden Soliai - UV in March 2023
2024 OFFERS
Arizona has sent out eight recent offers to prospects in the 2024 class. Arizona has offered 233 prospects in the 2024 class as of March 14, 2023.
4-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford
- 6-foot-1, 180 pounds from Lilburn (GA) Parkview
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 129 nationally, No. 12 CB, No. 23 player in Georgia
- 33 total offers (26 P5)
- Highlights
3-star tight end Charlie Crowell
- 6-foot-5, 230 pounds from Bend (OR) Summit
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 72 TE, No. 20 player in Oregon
- 3 total offers (1 P5)
- Highlights
3-star wide receiver Malachi Durant
- 6-foot-2, 175 pounds from Graham (WA) Graham-Kapowsin
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 795 nationally, No. 107 WR, No. 12 player in Washington
- 10 total offers (7 P5)
- Highlights
4-star cornerback Zion Ferguson
- 6-foot, 165 pounds from Gainesville (GA)
- LSU Commit
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 285 nationally, No. 21 CB, No. 36 player in Georgia
- 38 total offers (26 P5)
- Highlights
3-star athlete Audric Harris
- 6-foot, 175 pounds from Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 148 ATH, No. 7 player in Nevada
- 6 total offers (2 P5)
- Highlights
4-star safety Ricardo Jones
- 6-foot-3, 200 pounds from Warner Robins (GA) Northside
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 123 nationally, No. 10 S, No. 21 player in Georgia
- 33 total offers (24 P5)
- Highlights
5-star wide receiver Mike Matthews
- 6-foot-3, 180 pounds from Lilburn (GA) Parkview
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 6 nationally, No. 3 WR, No. 1 player in Georgia
- 33 total offers (29 P5)
- Highlights
4-star wide receiver Zion Ragins
- 5-foot-9, 150 pounds from Gray (GA) Jones County
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 122 nationally, No. 19 WR, No. 20 player in Georgia
- 30 total offers (23 P5)
- Highlights
2025 OFFERS
Arizona has sent out seven recent offer to a prospect in the 2025 class. Arizona has offered 116 prospects in the 2025 class as of March 14, 2023.
3-star athlete Kaimana Carvalho
- 5-foot-10, 160 pounds from Kahuku (HI)
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 47 ATH, No. 3 player in Hawaii
- 6 total offers (4 P5)
- Highlights
5-star safety Anquon Fegans
- 6-foot-2, 181 pounds from Alabaster (AL) Thompson
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 21 nationally, No. 3 S, No. 2 player in Alabama
- 28 total offers (22 P5)
- Highlights
3-star linebacker Jeremiah Ioane
- 6-foot-2, 215 pounds from Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 57 LB, No. 13 player in Nevada
- 3 total offers (1 P5)
- Highlights
3-star linebacker Carter Jones
- 6-foot-1, 215 pounds from Irvine (CA) Crean Lutheran
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 51 LB, No. 85 player in California
- 15 total offers (12 P5)
- Highlights
4-star cornerback Dijon Lee
- 6-foot3, 180 pounds from Mission Viejo (CA)
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 52 nationally, No. 4 CB, No. 9 player in California
- 9 total offers (7 P5)
- Highlights
3-star wide receiver Jase Nix
- 5-foot-9, 175 pounds from San Marcos (CA)
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 66 WR, No. 73 player in California
- 2 total offers (1 P5)
- Highlights
4-star wide receiver Donovan Olugbode
- 6-foot2, 175 pounds from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 216 nationally, No. 30 WR, No. 35 player in Florida
- 12 total offers (12 P5)
- Highlights
2026 OFFERS
Arizona has sent out five recent offers to prospects in the 2026 class. Arizona has offered 30 prospects in the 2026 class as of April 24, 2023.
Unranked cornerback Jayden Crowder
- 5-foot-11, 165 pounds from Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- 7 total offers (5 P5)
- Highlights Not Available
Unranked cornerback Jeffery Johnson
- 5-foot-10, 165 pounds from Oak Hills (CA)
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- 1 total offer (1 P5)
- Highlights
Unranked cornerback Salesi Moa
- 6-foot, 176 pounds from Pleasant View (UT) Weber
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- 3 total offers (3 P5)
- Highlights
Unranked cornerback Madden Soliai
- 5-foot-10, 160 pounds from Kahuku (HI)
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- 5 total offers (3 P5)
- Highlights
Unranked wide receiver Jonah Smith
- 6-foot, 175 pounds from Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei
- 247Sports Ranking: N/A
- 9 total offers (6 P5)
- Highlights Not Available
TOP SCHOOL LISTS
Arizona is currently on the top schools lists for two 2024 prospects.
3-star edge Marcellus Nash
- 6-foot-3, 220 pounds from Colonial Heights (VA) Life Christian Academy
- Top Schools: Arizona, Columbia, James Madison, Old Dominion, Penn State, Virginia Tech
- Commitment Date: April 29, 2023 @ 11 AM MST
- 247Sports Ranking: No. 67 Edge, No. 30 player in Virginia
- Highlights
3-star athlete Dayton Aupiu
- 6-foot-3, 166 pounds from Oxnard (CA) Pacifica
- Top Schools: Arizona, California, Penn State, San Diego State, Utah
- Commitment Date: TBD
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 714 nationally, No. 80 ATH, No. 56 player in California
2024 COMMITS
Arizona currently has four verbal commits in its class. UA added two commitments between March 14 and April 24, 2023, while losing one decommitment. Per 247Sports, Arizona’s class is ranked 46th overall, with a Composite Rank of 46 and N/A for Transfers.
4-star Running Back Jordan Washington
- 5-foot-10, 170 pounds from Long Beach (CA) Jordan
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 279 nationally, No. 23 RB, No. 25 player in California
- Commit Date: January 12, 2023
- Highlights
- 8 total offers (3 P5)
- Visits: UV in April 2023
3-star wide receiver Brandon Phelps
- 6-foot-3, 190 pounds from Gilbert (AZ) American Leadership Academy
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 964 nationally, No. 130 WR, No. 22 player in Arizona
- Commit Date: December 21, 2022
- Highlights
- 5 total offers (3 P5)
3-star linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo
- 6-foot-3, 215 pounds from Honolulu (HI) Kamehameha Kapalama
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,048 nationally, No. 100 LB, No. 7 player in Hawaii
- Commit Date: March 22, 2023
- Highlights
- 3 total offers (1 P5)
- Visits: UV in March 2023
3-star linebacker Luke Ferrelli
- 6-foot-3, 215 pounds from Carlsbad (CA)
- 247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,212 nationally, No. 116 LB, No. 114 player in California
- Commit Date: April 1, 2023
- Highlights
- 13 total offers (1 P5)
- Visits: UV in March 2023
Loading comments...