Arizona football recruiting SitRep: April 24, 2023

Recruiting season is now if full swing, now that recruits are able to start making visits again.

With that, I brought back the Recruiting SitRep, but with a different look.

The product will be updated and fine-tuned throughout the year, so keep an eye out for any new information.

With that, the third SitRep of the year is live!

SCHEDULED VISITS

Below is a list of scheduled official and unofficial visits for prospects.

2024 4-star offensive lineman Paki Finau

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-4, 265 pounds from Oak Hills (CA)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 341 nationally, No. 21 IOL, No. 29 player in California

Highlights

2024 5-star edge Elijah Rushing

Official Visit on June 16, 2023

6-foot-6, 235 pounds from Tucson (AZ) Salpointe Catholic

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 23 nationally, No. 3 Edge, No. 2 in Arizona

Highlights

PREVIOUS VISITS

Below is a list of 2024-2026 prospects who have previously visited Arizona. This list will continuously grow.

2024 OFFERS

Arizona has sent out eight recent offers to prospects in the 2024 class. Arizona has offered 233 prospects in the 2024 class as of March 14, 2023.

4-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford

6-foot-1, 180 pounds from Lilburn (GA) Parkview

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 129 nationally, No. 12 CB, No. 23 player in Georgia

33 total offers (26 P5)

Highlights

3-star tight end Charlie Crowell

6-foot-5, 230 pounds from Bend (OR) Summit

247Sports Ranking: No. 72 TE, No. 20 player in Oregon

3 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights

3-star wide receiver Malachi Durant

6-foot-2, 175 pounds from Graham (WA) Graham-Kapowsin

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 795 nationally, No. 107 WR, No. 12 player in Washington

10 total offers (7 P5)

Highlights

4-star cornerback Zion Ferguson

6-foot, 165 pounds from Gainesville (GA)

LSU Commit

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 285 nationally, No. 21 CB, No. 36 player in Georgia

38 total offers (26 P5)

Highlights

3-star athlete Audric Harris

6-foot, 175 pounds from Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman

247Sports Ranking: No. 148 ATH, No. 7 player in Nevada

6 total offers (2 P5)

Highlights

4-star safety Ricardo Jones

6-foot-3, 200 pounds from Warner Robins (GA) Northside

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 123 nationally, No. 10 S, No. 21 player in Georgia

33 total offers (24 P5)

Highlights

5-star wide receiver Mike Matthews

6-foot-3, 180 pounds from Lilburn (GA) Parkview

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 6 nationally, No. 3 WR, No. 1 player in Georgia

33 total offers (29 P5)

Highlights

4-star wide receiver Zion Ragins

5-foot-9, 150 pounds from Gray (GA) Jones County

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 122 nationally, No. 19 WR, No. 20 player in Georgia

30 total offers (23 P5)

Highlights

2025 OFFERS

Arizona has sent out seven recent offer to a prospect in the 2025 class. Arizona has offered 116 prospects in the 2025 class as of March 14, 2023.

3-star athlete Kaimana Carvalho

5-foot-10, 160 pounds from Kahuku (HI)

247Sports Ranking: No. 47 ATH, No. 3 player in Hawaii

6 total offers (4 P5)

Highlights

5-star safety Anquon Fegans

6-foot-2, 181 pounds from Alabaster (AL) Thompson

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 21 nationally, No. 3 S, No. 2 player in Alabama

28 total offers (22 P5)

Highlights

3-star linebacker Jeremiah Ioane

6-foot-2, 215 pounds from Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View

247Sports Ranking: No. 57 LB, No. 13 player in Nevada

3 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights

3-star linebacker Carter Jones

6-foot-1, 215 pounds from Irvine (CA) Crean Lutheran

247Sports Ranking: No. 51 LB, No. 85 player in California

15 total offers (12 P5)

Highlights

4-star cornerback Dijon Lee

6-foot3, 180 pounds from Mission Viejo (CA)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 52 nationally, No. 4 CB, No. 9 player in California

9 total offers (7 P5)

Highlights

3-star wide receiver Jase Nix

5-foot-9, 175 pounds from San Marcos (CA)

247Sports Ranking: No. 66 WR, No. 73 player in California

2 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights

4-star wide receiver Donovan Olugbode

6-foot2, 175 pounds from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 216 nationally, No. 30 WR, No. 35 player in Florida

12 total offers (12 P5)

Highlights

2026 OFFERS

Arizona has sent out five recent offers to prospects in the 2026 class. Arizona has offered 30 prospects in the 2026 class as of April 24, 2023.

Unranked cornerback Jayden Crowder

5-foot-11, 165 pounds from Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei

247Sports Ranking: N/A

7 total offers (5 P5)

Highlights Not Available

Unranked cornerback Jeffery Johnson

5-foot-10, 165 pounds from Oak Hills (CA)

247Sports Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights

Unranked cornerback Salesi Moa

6-foot, 176 pounds from Pleasant View (UT) Weber

247Sports Ranking: N/A

3 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

Unranked cornerback Madden Soliai

5-foot-10, 160 pounds from Kahuku (HI)

247Sports Ranking: N/A

5 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

Unranked wide receiver Jonah Smith

6-foot, 175 pounds from Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei

247Sports Ranking: N/A

9 total offers (6 P5)

Highlights Not Available

TOP SCHOOL LISTS

Arizona is currently on the top schools lists for two 2024 prospects.

3-star edge Marcellus Nash

6-foot-3, 220 pounds from Colonial Heights (VA) Life Christian Academy

Top Schools: Arizona, Columbia, James Madison, Old Dominion, Penn State, Virginia Tech

Commitment Date: April 29, 2023 @ 11 AM MST

247Sports Ranking: No. 67 Edge, No. 30 player in Virginia

Highlights

3-star athlete Dayton Aupiu

6-foot-3, 166 pounds from Oxnard (CA) Pacifica

Top Schools: Arizona, California, Penn State, San Diego State, Utah

Commitment Date: TBD

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 714 nationally, No. 80 ATH, No. 56 player in California

2024 COMMITS

Arizona currently has four verbal commits in its class. UA added two commitments between March 14 and April 24, 2023, while losing one decommitment. Per 247Sports, Arizona’s class is ranked 46th overall, with a Composite Rank of 46 and N/A for Transfers.

4-star Running Back Jordan Washington

5-foot-10, 170 pounds from Long Beach (CA) Jordan

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 279 nationally, No. 23 RB, No. 25 player in California

Commit Date: January 12, 2023

Highlights

8 total offers (3 P5)

Visits: UV in April 2023

3-star wide receiver Brandon Phelps

6-foot-3, 190 pounds from Gilbert (AZ) American Leadership Academy

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 964 nationally, No. 130 WR, No. 22 player in Arizona

Commit Date: December 21, 2022

Highlights

5 total offers (3 P5)

3-star linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo

6-foot-3, 215 pounds from Honolulu (HI) Kamehameha Kapalama

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,048 nationally, No. 100 LB, No. 7 player in Hawaii

Commit Date: March 22, 2023

Highlights

3 total offers (1 P5)

Visits: UV in March 2023

3-star linebacker Luke Ferrelli