4-star California OT Paki Finau includes Arizona in top 7

Arizona has had quite a number of prospects visit campus in the past few months, but some of the biggest names are set to come to Tucson in June for official visits.

That includes 4-star offensive tackle Paki Finau, who ahead of his trip to the UA in the summer has included the Wildcats in his top 7 candidates.

After talking with my family and close guardians, I have decided to focus on these schools!! Thank you to all the opportunities you Coaches have opened for me, all love!!

ASU, Auburn, Colorado, Penn State, UCLA, Utah and Washington are the other schools that the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Finau said he’s focusing on at this point from the more than two dozen scholarship offers he’s received. Finau will take his official visit to Arizona on June 2, starting a month of visits for him that also include Utah, Penn State and Washington.

Finau is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 269 player in the Class of 2024, as well as the 18th-best interio offensive lineman and No. 23 prospect from California. He plays at Oak Hills High School in Hesperia, Calif., and last season he helped the Bulldogs to an 11-1 record and a trip to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinals.

Arizona currently has four commits in 2024, two from California, but no offensive linemen. The Wildcats signed four prep offensive linemen in the 2023 class, including 4-star California OL Raymond Pulido.