Arizona lands commitment of 3-star SoCal cornerback Isaiah Buxton

The Arizona Wildcats continued a recent uptick in recruiting success on Wednesday, as they added another piece to their 2024 class.

Isaiah Buxton, a 3-star cornerback from Southern California, announced his commitment to UA.

Buxton, who plays at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista, Calif, is listed at 6-foot and around 165 pounds. He doesn’t have the length and size that Ephesians Prysock or Tacario Davis have, but that doesn’t stop him. He has a great frame on him and is really active. He knows how to use his hands to jam the receiver at the line, and he is good at it. He has decent hip motion, able to turn to get the inside or into position against his opponent. He then uses good speed to keep up with receivers down the field. What’s most impressive is he is a very instinctual player and puts himself in good positions to win matchups. He’s even shown to be effective in the run game.

He chose Arizona over 10 other offers, 7 of those coming from Power Five teams: BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Penn State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Syracuse, Washington, and Washington State.

Buxton is a very solid player. In the 247Sports Composite Rankings, he comes in as the No. 576 player nationally, No. 50 cornerback, and the No. 42 player in California.

Per MaxPreps, Buxton finished his junior season with 23 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 3 INTs. He is looking to take a step up for his senior season.

He is Arizona’s third defensive commit in the 2024 and is the third player from California, joining 4-star running back Jordan Washington and 3-star linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

You can view his junior highlights below.