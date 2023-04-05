3-star linebacker/safety Kingston Lopa decommits from Arizona

The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting class is more than seven months away, but Arizona is doing fairly well putting together its next group of prospects. It’s never an exact science, though, as one of the Wildcats’ first pledges for that class has changed his mind.

Kingston Lopa, a 3-star linebacker/safety from Sacramento, has backed off the pledge he made to the UA less than three months ago.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Lopa committed to Arizona on Jan. 23, picking the Wildcats over offers from ASU, Auburn, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, Washington and Washington State. Since then, however, Lopa had picked up offers from Cal, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas.

That, as well as Arizona landing two other linebacker commitments in the past two weeks, likely influenced Lopa’s decision to re-open his recruitment.

Arizona’s 2024 class now features four commits, two on offense and two on defense. The Wildcats got a pledge last weekend from 3-star California linebacker Luke Ferrelli and another from 3-star Hawaii LB Nazaiah Caravello on March 22.