4-star Utah QB Isaac Wilson, brother of Jets QB Zach Wilson, includes Arizona in top 6

The early returns for Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class have been solid, with the Wildcats landing five commitments including two on offense. But no class is complete without a quarterback, and the UA has made the cut for one of its top choices.

4-star Utah passer Isaac Wilson has included Arizona in his top 6 along with ASU, BYU, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Utah.

It’s about that time!!! Top 6!! pic.twitter.com/IBFYBrElno — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) May 19, 2023

The 6-foot, 190-pound Wilson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 348 player in the 2024 class, as well as the 21st-best quarterback and the No. 2 prospect from Utah. He plays for Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, where as a junior he led his team to the Class 6A state finals.

Wilson threw for 3,774 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2022, adding 695 rushing yards and five TDs.

Arizona first offered Wilson in April 2022, and he’s taken multiple visits to campus including earlier this month. According to 247Sports’ Blair Angulo, UA coach Jedd Fisch “has been perhaps the most active head coach recruiter among these six finalists, selling on the promising trajectory for a program that is undergoing an impressive turnaround and features a pro-style offense.”

Family connections to BYU and Utah might be Arizona’s biggest competition. Wilson’s father, Mike, was a defensive lineman at Utah and his three older brothers are BYU alums, including New York Jets QB Zach Wilson.

Arizona currently has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: fourth-year junior Jayden de Laura, redshirt freshman Noah Fifita and true freshman Brayden Dorman.