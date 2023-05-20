Former Colorado WR Montana Lemonious-Craig commits to Arizona

Arizona’s ventures into the NCAA transfer portal this offseason have been heavily focused on improving the defensive side of the ball, and those efforts have resulted in adding nine players from other FBS programs.

But you can never have too many weapons on offense, and the Wildcats added another in former Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Lemonious-Craig has two seasons of eligibility remaining after spending three years at Colorado. He appeared in 25 games for the Buffaloes, making nine starts in 2022 when he led the team with 23 receptions along with 359 yards and three touchdowns.

In his CU career, Lemonious-Craig has 34 catches for 487 yards and five TDs, catching four for 59 yards in two games against Arizona.

His addition gives the UA eight scholarship receivers, joining senior Jacob Cowing, sophomore Tetairoa McMillan, redshirt freshmen Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones and incoming freshmen Jackson Holman, Malachi Riley and Carlos Wilson.

Lemonious-Craig is technically the second transfer Arizona has grabbed from Colorado. Defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw spent spring ball with the Buffaloes after transferring from Michigan but then decided to re-enter the portal last month.