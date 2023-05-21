3-star Hawaii linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo decommits from Arizona

Arizona added a key piece to its 2023 team on Saturday afternoon, but later that day it lost a potential piece of 2024 and beyond.

Nazaiah Caravallo, a 3-star linebacker from Hawaii, announced late Saturday he was backing off his pledge to the Wildcats.

I am decommiting from the university of Arizona. My recruitment is fully open. Thank you pic.twitter.com/Cx2NHpTHHM — Nazaiah Caravallo (@NazaiahCa) May 21, 2023

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Caravallo is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1,108 player in the 2024 recruiting class, down more than 200 spots from where he sat when he committed to the UA in March. At the time he picked Arizona over offers from Hawaii and Idaho.

Caravallo is the second 2024 prospect to decommit from Arizona not long after committing. In early April the Wildcats lost the commitment of 3-star California LB/safety Kingston Lopa, who had pledged in January but then changed his mind after picking up offers from Cal, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas.

Arizona’s 2024 class now sits at four, two on offense and two on defense. That includes 4-star California running back Brandon Johnson, who recently ran the second-fastest wind-legal 100 meters in state prep track history.