 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

3-star Hawaii linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo decommits from Arizona

By Brian J. Pedersen
/ new
arizona-wildcats-football-recruiting-nazaiah-caravallo-decommit-hawaii-linebacker-2024 Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Arizona added a key piece to its 2023 team on Saturday afternoon, but later that day it lost a potential piece of 2024 and beyond.

Nazaiah Caravallo, a 3-star linebacker from Hawaii, announced late Saturday he was backing off his pledge to the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Caravallo is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1,108 player in the 2024 recruiting class, down more than 200 spots from where he sat when he committed to the UA in March. At the time he picked Arizona over offers from Hawaii and Idaho.

Caravallo is the second 2024 prospect to decommit from Arizona not long after committing. In early April the Wildcats lost the commitment of 3-star California LB/safety Kingston Lopa, who had pledged in January but then changed his mind after picking up offers from Cal, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas.

Arizona’s 2024 class now sits at four, two on offense and two on defense. That includes 4-star California running back Brandon Johnson, who recently ran the second-fastest wind-legal 100 meters in state prep track history.

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...