3-star 2025 offensive lineman Toby Mealer decommits from Arizona

It was quite a surprise earlier this month when Arizona landed a commitment in the 2025 recruiting class even though the 2024 class was far from complete. And just as surprising was how long that commitment lasted.

Toby Mealer, a 3-star offensive lineman from Chandler, announced Monday night he was backing off the pledge he made to the Wildcats less than two weeks ago.

I have made the decision to decommit from the University of Arizona. My recruitment is 100% open. @michaelzdebski @Husky_Football7 @Coach_TomJ pic.twitter.com/OFWvAmTz7f — Toby Mealer, 3⭐️ (@MealerToby) May 23, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound Mealer had picked the UA over offers from ASU and UMass, becoming the first member of Arizona’s 2025 class and the first prep prospect to commit to the Wildcats while still a high school sophomore.

Mealer is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 425 player in the 2025 class, as well as the 22nd-best interior offensive lineman and No. 6 prospect in Arizona.

He is the second player to decommit from Arizona in the past few days, joining 2024 Hawaii 3-star linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo. The Wildcats still have four commits for 2024, though on Monday they missed out on adding another 4-star prospect when California wide receiver Dillon Gresham chose Oregon over the UA and Washington.