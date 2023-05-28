Arizona football gets commitment from former Cal Poly CB Dylan Wyatt

Arizona football added to its 2023 roster over the weekend with a commitment from Cal Poly grad transfer Dylan Wyatt, a 6-foot-1 corner back with Power 5 experience.

Wyatt, a native of Oakland, Calif., recorded 18 tackles, one interception and eight pass deflections in 2021. He only played one game last season, evidently missing the majority of the year with an injury.

Wyatt began his career at Illinois where he played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2018, primarily on special teams. He missed two games in 2018 and did not play in 2019 or 2020 due to injury. He underwent knee surgery in May 2019, according to his bio.

Wyatt was rated as a three-star football prospect by 247Sports out of high school and received attention from Illinois, San Jose State, and several FCS programs.

Wyatt’s addition gives Arizona another option at corner back. The CB room currently consists of Ephesians Prysock, Tacario Davis, Treydan Stukes, Isaiah Rutherford, Charles Yates Jr. and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine.