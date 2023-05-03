Arizona football hosting multiple transfer targets

Just because Arizona’s staff isn’t able to do any hands-on coaching until August doesn’t mean it can’t try to help bolster the roster for the fall.

The Wildcats have at least three players in the NCAA transfer portal visiting campus this week, each of whom could make an instant impact if they joined the program for 2023.

Former Oregon cornerback Jalil Tucker and ex-Michigan defensive end Taylor Upshaw shared on their Instagram accounts they were in Tucson, while Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com is reporting that ex-Alabama corner Tre’Quon Fegans is also on campus.

Fegans and Tucker are redshirt freshmen who would have four years of eligibility remaining, while Upshaw would be a sixth-year senior.

Upshaw spent five years at Michigan, appearing in 38 games. He originally entered the transfer portal in January, signing with Colorado a few weeks later, but after going through spring ball with the Buffaloes went back into the portal last week as one of dozens of players to leave the program since Deion Sanders was hired.

Tucker, a 4-star prospect in the 2022 class whom Arizona offered in Feb. 2021, appeared in one game for Oregon last season. Fegans, also a 4-star 2022 recruit, did not play for Alabama last year.

Fegans would probably be the hardest target to acquire for the Wildcats, as he’s also reportedly visited UCF and USC.

Arizona has a few scholarships left for 2023 with the spring departures of defensive lineman Evan Branch-Haynes, linebacker Matthew ‘Mojo’ Weerts and safety Jaydin Young. The UA has added one player via the portal this spring, getting ex-Indiana defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto’a.