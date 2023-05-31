Kickoff times, TV networks announced for four Arizona football games

Details surrounding Arizona football’s 2023 schedule are coming into clearer focus.

On Wednesday the Pac-12 and its media partners announced kickoff times and TV networks for Arizona’s early season games, as well as the network for the Wildcats’ trip to USC in October.

Kickoff times and TV Networks for four games are set! #ItsPersonal | #DesertFury pic.twitter.com/1IhDLjx117 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) May 31, 2023

Arizona will kickoff the season against NAU Sep. 2 at 7 p.m. MST, with Pac-12 Networks carrying the game.

The Wildcats’ Week 2 game at Mississippi State will air Sep. 9 at 4:30 p.m. MST on SEC Network.

Arizona’s Week 3 contest against UTEP will take place Sep. 16 at 8 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Networks.

In summary, all three of Arizona’s non-conference games will be night games played on regional conference networks.

Arizona’s Oct. 7 trip to USC will be aired on ESPN, though no kickoff time has been announced.

All remaining television game selections and start times, starting with Week 4 and running through the final week of the regular season will be made 12- or six-days in advance.