Arizona issues statement on Jayden de Laura sexual assault news, says QB will remain with program

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura will remain with the program despite recent news coming to light that he recently settled a civil complaint accusing him and a high school teammate of sexual assault in Hawaii.

The school issued a statement Friday saying it learned of the allegations against de Laura last fall and determined at the time he would remain with the program.

"In the fall of 2022 after a civil complaint was filed against football student-athlete Jayden de Laura, the University of Arizona first became aware of a 2018 incident involving de Laura which occurred while he was in high school in Hawaii," the statement reads. "After reviewing the matter, the determination was made to allow de Laura to continue as a student-athlete and his status remains unchanged.”

De Laura and Wisconsin safety Kamo’i Latu, a teammate of his at St. Louis School in Honolulu, were named in a civil complaint filed in December 2021—roughly a month before de Laura transferred to the UA from Washington State—claiming the two sexually assaulted a female acquaintance following a football playoff game.

The complaint says both players were charged with, and eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault, but that no jail sentence was imposed. A report Wednesday night from HawaiiNewsNow.com said the matter was handled in juvenile court, since de Laura and Latu were under 18. No other court documents mention a juvenile case, or whether it was adjudicated, besides the initial complaint, but the most recent filing on Tuesday states that both players entered into mediation with the plaintiff and came to a “settlement agreement” in December 2022.

No details of the settlement have been released.

Wisconsin released a statement late Thursday afternoon, stating it was unaware of the allegations against Latu when he transferred there from Utah in April 2022 and didn’t learn of the complaint until last fall. The school said “the matter reported that involved Latu prior to his time as a college student” and thus didn’t violate any policies, and he remains with the team.

De Laura, 21, is entering his fourth college season and second at Arizona. Last fall he threw for 3,685 yards, third-most in school history, and 25 touchdowns.