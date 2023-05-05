Colts release former Arizona QB Nick Foles

A Super Bowl-winning quarterback just went on the market.

Former Arizona QB Nick Foles has been released by the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he spent the 2022 season and made two late-season starts but struggled mightily in each. He became expendable when the Colts signed free agent Garden Minshew in March and then drafted Florida QB Anthony Richardson in the first round last week.

Indianapolis was the sixth NFL franchise for Foles, 34, who has played in 71 regular-season games with 58 starts over 11 seasons and sports a 29-29 record. He’s 4-2 as a starter in the playoffs, guiding the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title in 2018 over the New England Patriots.

Foles earned Super Bowl MVP honors for that performance, when he bested Tom Brady by throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

A third-round pick of the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft, Foles has also played for the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. In 2021 his lone start for Chicago resulted on him throwing a game-winning TD in the final seconds to beat the Seattle Seahawks.

Foles played at Arizona from 2009-11 after beginning his career at Michigan State. He is the UA’s career leader in passing yards (10,068) and threw for a single-season school record 4,334 in 2011.