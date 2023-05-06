Former Alabama cornerback Tre’Quon Fegans considering Arizona, 3 others

Arizona is already 1 for 3 in landing transfers who visited campus this week, why not double that success?

Cornerback Tre’Quon Fegans, who spent last season at Alabama, has the Wildcats among his final four choices along with Georgia Tech, UCF and USC.

The 6-foot-2 Fegans, the No. 117 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and 14th-best cornerback in the country, did not appear in a game with Alabama in 2022. He committed to the Crimson Tide in October 2021 after previously being pledged to Miami (Fla.).

Fegans was in town this past week for a visit along with ex-Michigan defensive end Taylor Upshaw and former Oregon corner Jalil Tucker. Upshaw committed to the Wildcats on Thursday night as a graduate transfer, while Fegans and Tucker have four years of eligibility remaining.

Arizona has landed nine transfers this offseason, all on defense, with Upshaw and ex-Indiana defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto’a committing after spring practice ended. That includes two defensive backs, Cruz Rushing (Florida) and Martell Irby (UCLA).