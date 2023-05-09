Former Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill waived by Lions following gambling suspension

Two weeks after being suspended for violating NFL gambling policies, former Arizona Wildcats receiver Stanley Berryhill was waived by the Detroit Lions Tuesday.

The Lions previously suspended Berryhill six games for breaking NFL gambling rules following an investigation by the league.

Berryhill was one of four Lions players suspended for gambling, among them 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams. Berryhill and Williams partook in mobile betting at the Lions’ team facility, the team said. They did not bet on NFL games.

Two other suspended players, Mac McCain and Demetrius Taylor, were also waived by Detroit Tuesday.

Berryhill joined the Lions last season as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in four games, recording 40 snaps.

Berryhill played four seasons at Arizona (2018-21), recording 139 receptions for 1,477 yards and nine touchdowns. Berryhill’s 83 catches for 744 yards in 2021 led the team in both categories.

Berryhill’s future in the NFL is certainly in jeopardy, as other teams may not want to take a risk on a player who was already a fringe addition to Detroit’s 53-man roster.