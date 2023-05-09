3-star 2025 offensive lineman Toby Mealer commits to Arizona

There are still more than seven months before the 2024 college football recruiting class can begin signing, and with five commitments Arizona is in pretty good shape at this point.

Nothing says the Wildcats have to wait until after inking the upcoming class to start locking in the next one.

Toby Mealer, an offensive lineman from Chandler, has committed to Arizona as its first 2025 recruit. He is the first pledge of the Jedd Fisch era to commit as a high school sophomore.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound Mealer is ranked by 247Sports as the 30th-best interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class, as well as the ninth-best prospect from Arizona, giving him a 3-star rating. He’s not in their composite ranking yet.

Mealer, who plays for Phoenix-area powerhouse Chandler Hamilton, also held offers from ASU and UMass. He started for the Huskies last season as they reached the Open Division playoffs.

Hamilton is the alma mater of four current UA players: sophomore defensive end Russell Davis II, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Grayson Stovall, true freshman safety Genesis Smith and true freshman linebacker Taye Brown.

Arizona currently doesn’t have any offensive linemen committed for 2024 but signed four in the 2023 class.