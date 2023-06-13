Houston-area edge rusher Eduwa Okundaye commits to Arizona

The past two weekends have seen Arizona bring in a boatload of 2024 prospects on official visits. On Tuesday, one of those visitors decided he wanted to come back for a much longer stay.

Houston-area edge Eduwa Okundaye announced his commitment to the Wildcats, the second player from this month’s spate of officials to pledge to the UA.

Okundaye, who preps at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas, is a force off the edge. He has a quick first step and relies on his speed to get around his opponent. He does have long arms that allow him to keep his blocker at a distance and then break blocks when he needs to. He is aggressive in his pursuit after the snap and relentlessly pursues to QB/ball carrier. He has solid tackling form to go along that aggression. He will need to add more strength and size to his 6-foot-3 frame, but that can be taken care of by strength and conditioning coach Tyler Owens.

He has yet to be ranked by 247Sports internally, nor in its composite rankings, but that should be remedied in the short term. On the recruiting side, Okundaye has eight total offers, choosing Arizona over Houston, Kansas State, Washington State, San Diego State, Tulane, Texas State and Sam Houston State.

Okundaye had a strong junior season, racking up 41 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks, a forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries.

He is the first member of Arizona’s 2024 class from Texas and is the 2nd player along the defensive line to commit to UA, joining 3-star Hawaii DL Kaho Tuihalamaka, who committed last week after an official visit.

See below for Okundaye’s junior highlights.