California kicker/punter Michael Salgado-Medina commits to Arizona

Arizona has one of the best punters in the country, and a very reliable kicker. But Kyle Ostendorp is entering his final season of eligibility and Tyler Loop has one more year after 2023, so the Wildcats need to find some replacements for those specialists.

They may have found a potential successor for both in kicker/punter Michael Salgado-Medina, who committed to the UA on Saturday.

Salgado-Medina is rated as a 5-star prospect according up Chris Sailer Kicking. From Mission Viejo, Calif., he made 69 of 70 extra points and 12 of 14 field goals, with a long of 49 yards, and averaged 33.8 yards on his punts.

Arizona now has seven players publicly committed in the 2024 class, three of whom have announced their pledges in June. The Wildcats are in the middle of a third weekend of official visits on campus, with several other commitments expected from those gatherings.