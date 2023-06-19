Arizona gets commitment from 3-star Northern California cornerback Kayo Patu, brother of UA edge Orin Patu

The Arizona Wildcats continue to find success during their stretch of official visits this month. This shouldn’t come as a complete shock as Jedd Fisch is known for his wildly fruitful pool parties and official visits.

With that, some key pieces for the future of Johnny Nansen’s defense have announced their intentions on where they want to play college football.

One such piece is 3-star Northern California cornerback Kayo Patu, the younger brother of UA edge rusher Orin Patu, who announced his commitment on Monday.

Patu, who plays for Capital Christian High School in Sacramento, is an athlete in the true sense of the word. He is a successful receiver and defensive back for his Cougar squad. Offensively, he is fast, quick, fluid lower body, decisive, and has great instincts. When he carries those over to the other side of the ball, he becomes even more dangerous to opposing teams. His fluid lower body and great instincts allow him to dissect and react to a developing play quickly. He moves while keeping his eyes on the quarterback and still ends up in the right place frequently. This shows he has a great feel for the game and what is going on around him. He also has the speed to keep up with receivers down field and the talent to play man coverage.

Patu is ranked as the No. 1,025 player nationally, the No. 108 athlete, and the 74th best player in California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

On the recruiting trail, he has 11 total offers. Patu chose the Wildcats over California, Wazzu, Utah State, UNLV, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa, Idaho, North Alabama, Portland State, and Sacramento State.

Patu had a strong junior season for Capital Christian. He racked up 33 tackles, 3 INT, and 8 PBUs on defense. Offensively, he caught 23 passes for 365 yards and 6 scores.

Patu is the 12th known commitment for Arizona in the 2024 recruiting class, eighth in June and fifth to go public on Monday alone.