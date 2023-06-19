Report: Arizona football hires defensive quality control coach Jacob Smith

Arizona football added to its defensive coaching staff this week, hiring former LSU and Eastern Kentucky quality control coach Jacob Smith, according to FootballScoop.

Arizona has not confirmed the hire.

Smith joined the EKU staff in February where his responsibilities included watching the operation of the defense and also acting as an assistant linebackers coach.

“Getting a ton of great experience,” Smith, told The Bogalusa Daily News in an April interview. “Getting to grow as a coach on the field and off the field. I’m getting to teach these guys on the field and off the field. Getting this experience as a young coach is extremely valuable.”

Smith previously served on LSU’s staff in an off-field role. He graduated from LSU in 2022.

Smith is expected to remain in a defensive quality control role under Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, FootballScoop reported.

Nansen is entering his second year as defensive coordinator. Arizona’s defense ranked 11th in the Pac-12 last year in points allowed (36.5) and yards per game allowed (467.7).