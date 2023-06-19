Texas defensive lineman Jaedon Langley becomes 6th Arizona commit of day

The Arizona Wildcats continued their hot streak after week three of official visits this month, landing their sixth commitment of the day when Texas defensive lineman Jaedon Langley announced his commitment to Arizona.

Langley, from Boswell High School in Fort Worth, is another explosive player off the defensive edge from Texas that Arizona has landed. He is very quick off the snap and shows explosiveness once he commits to his course of action. He has solid vision that allows him to pick his way through the offensive line to get to the ball carrier. Langley plays with tons of aggression, but what’s impressive is that he doesn’t let that aggression get him into trouble. He doesn’t over-pursue the opposing ball carrier and plays pretty disciplined football. It was mentioned above the but the explosiveness he plays with once he commits to his next move is astounding. He can change his playing speed easily as he maneuvers his way around blockers and then jolts into action. His tackling technique is in good shape, hitting with power and actually wrapping up the opponent.

Langley has yet to be ranked by 247Sports internally nor their Composite Rankings, but that should change. Recruiting-wise, he has six offers in total. He chose the Wildcats over Utah, Texas Tech, SMU, UTSA and North Texas. Arizona did a great job of offering him quickly and closing the recruitment in a short amount of time.

His junior season for the Pioneers was very productive. Langley racked up 65 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a blocked punt.

Langley, as stated above, is Arizona’s sixth commitment on Monday, third on the defensive side. He joins Keona Wilhite, Kaho Tuihalamaka and fellow Texan Eduwa Okundaye as the members of the 2024 class that are on the defensive front.

All told, the UA has 13 known commit for 2024, nine coming in June.